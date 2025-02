Credit: Finally. In the last few days, it was understood that David Reinbacher’s return to the game was imminent. But now it’s official: the defender will be able to play tonight’s game. The game will take place in Laval against the Manitoba Moose. David Reinbacher will play tonight with the @RocketLaval against the Manitoba Moose. Big […]

David Reinbacher will play tonight with the @RocketLaval against the Manitoba Moose. Big reinforcement at Place Bell tonight. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) February 19, 2025

Finally.In the last few days, it was understood that David Reinbacher’s return to the game was imminent. But now it’s official: the defender will be able to play tonight’s game.The game will take place in Laval against the Manitoba Moose.We knew that his absence was supposed to last, according to the Canadiens’ forecasts, between five and six months. But in the end, he will have needed less than five months to return to the game.There are 25 games left in the Rocket’s season, so we can believe that even if he won’t have a complete season under his belt, he could still have a number of games to get back into the rhythm.More details to come…