Christian Dvorak and the Canadiens: no agreement in sight

When the Canadian acquired Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes (in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2022 and a second-round pick in 2024), the club had just lost Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.This was a fairly impulsive acquisition by Marc Bergevin, and today, the club is still feeling the effects. Dvorak, who still has not spoken with his agent, is not the worst player in history, but Bergevin clearly overpaid.

Fortunately, the experience is coming to an end. At least, it should be coming to an end. The club and the player have had no discussions about a contract extension. This is what we learn from a text by Richard Labbé on LaPresse.

Canadian Habs fans remembering they have to go from watching Connor McDavid to Christian Dvorak pic.twitter.com/38MLWdhfDT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2025

Soon, CH fans will be watching their third-line center again after watching Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby for four games…

But anyway, regarding the non-existent discussions between the two parties, are we really surprised? After all, it was not Kent Hughes who made this acquisition…

It’s certain that I would like to stay. I like the guys on this team, I like playing here, and I wouldn’t be against the idea of returning to play in Montreal after this season. It’s an honor to wear this team’s jersey. We’ll see what happens. – Christian Dvorak

Even if his chances of returning to the metropolis are slim, the main person involved says he would like to return. However, he is not thinking about his contract situation for the moment.His goal is to help his team win every night, and after the season, he will think about his future in the Bettman circuit.The guy is only 29 years old and could be a great acquisition for a third or fourth line on a Stanley Cup contender team. Even if the center is not the most loved by the fans, within the club, he is a very appreciated guy. Moreover, with the probable loss of Jake Evans, Cole Caufield could lose two good friends in July, perhaps even earlier, in March.How would he take it? Because if Evans has little chance of staying, Dvo is already gone, in my book.

