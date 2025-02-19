Christian Dvorak and the Canadiens: no agreement in sight

Fortunately, the experience is coming to an end. At least, it should be coming to an end. The club and the player have had no discussions about a contract extension. This is what we learn from a text by Richard Labbé on LaPresse.
Soon, CH fans will be watching their third-line center again after watching Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby for four games…
But anyway, regarding the non-existent discussions between the two parties, are we really surprised? After all, it was not Kent Hughes who made this acquisition…
It’s certain that I would like to stay. I like the guys on this team, I like playing here, and I wouldn’t be against the idea of returning to play in Montreal after this season. It’s an honor to wear this team’s jersey. We’ll see what happens. – Christian Dvorak
– He is the only goalkeeper to have started all the games for his country.
– David Reinbacher is back, don't forget.
