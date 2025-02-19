Caleb Desnoyers : a Bruins fan (and not a Canadiens fan)

Caleb Desnoyers is an excellent prospect for the next draft.

From what we know, the Canadiens have him in their sights – he has often been scouted by the club this season, at least – and if the Quebecer were to be available at the Canadiens’ pick, there’s a good chance he’ll be chosen.

Unless the club wins the lottery and drafts first overall, that is.

Desnoyers is having a great season in Moncton and according to the Snake, he could be the club’s first center in a few years if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton manage to get their hands on him.

And speaking of the young man, it’s interesting to note an element about his youth.

When he was young, he didn’t have any Canadiens pajamas. In fact, the Quebecer admits that he was a bit of a rebel when he was young and had a Bruins stuffed animal instead, the Canadiens’ enemy. And it’s not because he’s from Quebec, either…

He talked about it on On jase this week.

Stéphane Leroux and Martin Lemay are realizing that they won’t be able to use the “he grew up a Habs fan” narrative with Caleb Desnoyers.

HAHAHA

— Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) February 19, 2025

By the force of things, we can therefore wonder how much he would want, if the opportunity were to arise, to be drafted by the Montreal Canadiens this summer.

And that, no matter what he might say in public.

I’m not saying he wants or doesn’t want to join the team. But I simply wonder how much a young guy who wasn’t more attached to the Canadiens than he had to be would want to see a team like the CH choose him.

We know there are downsides to playing in Montreal – especially for a top Quebecer – and we have to wonder how much Desnoyers dreams of being in Montreal or somewhere else.

Note that if he is drafted by the CH, he will likely do what almost any prospect does: he will be a fan of his new team.

But anyway. Since the Canadiens’ management is attached to the city of Boston, we can say that it’s almost an advantage for Desnoyers to make a good impression. #Héhé

en rafale

– It’s starting.

Les Blue Jays devront tenter quelque chose l’hiver prochain. https://t.co/TustUfZlIz

— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 19, 2025

– Visiblement, Jake Sanderson devrait jouer demain. [BPM Sports]

– À noter.

Le Rocket revient à domicile après 3 semaines d’absence devant ses partisans face au Moose du Manitoba ce soir. Puisque je prends la route pour Boston aujourd’hui, c’est l’ami @SebGouletTVAS qui sera à la description radio avec @VDemuy ! @BPMSportsRadio

— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 19, 2025

– À lire.

À 13 ans, Philippe Veilleux était une sensation virale sur les réseaux sociaux avec plus de 23 000 abonnés.

Maintenant un espoir sérieux de la LNH, il est tanné qu’on le néglige.

«Ça me fait capoter.» https://t.co/x0deUWRQ4P

— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 19, 2025

– Défaite de la Victoire.

Pas notre meilleur rodéo

Not our best rodeo @PWHL_Montreal x @IntactInsurance https://t.co/VxYDxndPg7

— Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) February 19, 2025