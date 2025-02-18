Regular season + 4 Nations: No goals since January 19 for Patrik Laine

The 4 Nations Tournament has come to an end for Finland.The Finns played their three matches in the competition and picked up a win against Sweden along the way.

However, their losses to Canada and the United States meant they didn’t earn enough points to reach the final, which will be played on Thursday evening.

Naturally, from Finland’s perspective, everyone was keeping an eye on the performance of Joel Armia Patrik Laine.

I’m not taking anything away from Armia… But it was Laine’s performances that caught the attention of the Canadiens’ fans.

In the end, Laine wasn’t terrible: he had three assists in as many games, playing just over 15:30 per game.

A third assist for Patty in the tournament A third assist for Patty this tournament#GoHabsGo | #4Nations pic.twitter.com/fNMShsG58q — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 17, 2025

He also finished the tournament in 2nd place among the top scorers on his team, behind Mikael Granlund.We know that before the start of the tournament, Laine was struggling in Montreal.

He scored his last goal on January 19 (in overtime) when the Canadiens faced the Rangers at the Bell Centre.

That’s a long time:

For a goal-scorer, having a long streak like that… It’s always tough.

And that’s why we want to see Laine get involved in other aspects of the game, because if he plays the right way, the results will come back.

But ultimately, Martin St-Louis will have to find a way to get his sniper going again. The Canadiens’ head coach needs to give his player the opportunity to score, and at that level, maybe it would be good for Laine to have new linemates.

Because with Dach and Newhook… It’s really tough, and it’s been that way for a while now.

Laine needs to have a player on his line who can give him the puck at the right time. That’s why the idea of pairing him with Nick Suzuki interests me, because we know the captain has the qualities to help him score goals.

I’m looking forward to seeing Martin St-Louis’ decisions in the coming weeks… Because the criticism will become even more intense if we don’t see #92 being able to score regularly.

In rafale

Jon Cooper says he sees no reason why Cale Makar wouldn’t be available Thursday — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 18, 2025

« What I did on Saturday, I did it for the flag, not for the cameras. »

– Brandon Hagel pic.twitter.com/sVxTpLi6fL — RDS (@RDSca) February 18, 2025

A comeback full of character for Auger-Aliassimehttps://t.co/1wId8osDdg — RDS (@RDSca) February 18, 2025

