Quinn Hughes trained with the Canucks in Vancouver

This morning, Frank Seravalli – in relation to Mike Sullivan’s comments – said that Quinn Hughes was on his way to Boston.

The US defense is not in full health and with Charlie McAvoy unable to play on Thursday, we thought Hughes was going to replace him in the lineup.

But now… it seems to be quite complicated.

I say that because this afternoon, Hughes was spotted… while training in Vancouver with the Canucks.

He was wearing a jersey that prevents him from receiving contact:

Hmm…

Of course, it’s a bit weird. We all thought the defender was already on the plane to join the American team in Boston, but that’s not the case.

And there’s a reason for all this: for Hughes to play on Thursday, another player from the American team must be injured.

For now, the guys are healthy. Hughes is therefore not guaranteed to be able to participate in the game, and in this context, it’s more logical for him to stay in Vancouver instead of traveling for nothing.

Quinn Hughes is at Canucks practice. Will see how this turns out, but Hughes will not join USA unless there’s a realistic chance he can play. Canucks’ first game is Saturday in Vegas — doesn’t make sense for him to go Vancouver-Boston-Vegas if he can’t play Thursday. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 18, 2025

In addition, the Canucks will be in Vegas on Saturday:

I understand that the tournament rules must be respected… But at the same time, it’s the final.

Hockey fans want to see the best possible show, and at this level, the best players from each nation should be able to play.

Paul Bissonnette was a bit silly in suggesting that Canada bring Mathieu Olivier… But we understand the principle:

The league should just change the rule and allow any player join the #4Nations. If Canada announced Tom Wilson hockey twitter would be fucking insane. This is about ratings. Bring in Mathieu Olivier for fuck sakes. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) February 18, 2025

All this to say that for now, the chances of seeing Quinn Hughes play against Canada on Thursday seem to be (more than) very slim.

It’s a shame in a way… But it will be up to Canada to take advantage of it, too.

In a hurry

– Thatcher Demko is still injured. I have the impression that the end of his career is approaching…

Thatcher Demko (lower body) won’t be making the upcoming road trip with the team, will be reevaluated when the #Canucks return from Seattle next weekend. It’s not the knee. Officially “week-to-week”, per team spokesperson. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 18, 2025

– He seems happy!

He’s really just a silly guy like the rest of us #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/N3d047tBMN — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 18, 2025

