Pezzetta and Heineman injured / Anderson bruised: A call-up from the CH is to be expected

Pezzetta and Heineman injured / Anderson bruised: A call-up from the CH is to be expectedMarc-Olivier Cook
Josh Anderson was not able to train today (treatment day). Will he be in uniform on Saturday? Probably… But nothing seems certain at the moment.
There’s also Michael Pezzetta who is injured. The Canadian announced that he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
And let’s not forget about Emil Heineman’s injury. The forward skated today and it’s a good sign, but Martin St-Louis said that the forward will continue to be evaluated until the end of the week.
#Habs Martin St-Louis says Emil Heineman being on the ice today is a good sign that he could be close to returning; he will be evaluated further during the week.
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 18, 2025
We’re talking about:
- Patrik Laine
- Nick Suzuki
- Cole Caufield
- Christian Dvorak
- Joel Armia
- Brendan Gallagher
- Jake Evans
- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Alex Newhook
- Kirby Dach
We can expect to see (at least) one recall being made before Saturday’s game in Ottawa.
Because even if I think Anderson will be able to play… We also have to consider the fact that even if Pezz isn’t, the Canadian will only have eleven available forwards for the game.
We know that Joshua Roy has what it takes to help the team when he’s at the top of his game… And we shouldn’t forget Jared Davidson, who’s having a great season in Laval. He scored his 17th goal of the campaign yesterday.
I’m talking about these three guys because they’re the logical candidates (in my opinion) for a recall.
Beck had two good games before being sent back to Laval on February 9, and given that he knows Martin St-Louis’ system, it’s permissible to believe that he has a better chance than Roy or Davidson of being recalled.
But we’ll see.
Rapid fire
– Minor transaction between the Golden Knights and the Predators.
The Vegas Golden Knights have traded Grigori Denisenko to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations. #VegasBorn https://t.co/spcJLqfl27
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 18, 2025
– Speaking of the Preds:
#Preds Injury Update: Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will miss 4-6 months with a lower-body injury.
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 18, 2025
– Oh…
Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has shaved off his beard. #Habs pic.twitter.com/YBGvAosOK5
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 18, 2025
– Wow!
Listening rates (incredible) | Canada vs USA last Saturday, 8:00 pm to approximately 11:00 pm:
– 920,000, average listeners per minute in Quebec on TVA Sports,
– 65,000, average listeners per minute in Quebec on Sportsnet,
– 150,000, average listeners per minute…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 18, 2025