Pezzetta and Heineman injured / Anderson bruised: A call-up from the CH is to be expected

The Canadian will play their next game on Saturday.They will be visiting Ottawa to face the Senators.That being said, with only a few days left before the game, the Canadian is in a somewhat precarious situation right now with the guys who are injured.

Josh Anderson was not able to train today (treatment day). Will he be in uniform on Saturday? Probably… But nothing seems certain at the moment.

There’s also Michael Pezzetta who is injured. The Canadian announced that he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

And let’s not forget about Emil Heineman’s injury. The forward skated today and it’s a good sign, but Martin St-Louis said that the forward will continue to be evaluated until the end of the week.

#Habs Martin St-Louis says Emil Heineman being on the ice today is a good sign that he could be close to returning; he will be evaluated further during the week. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 18, 2025

With Anderson being hurt and with Pezz and Heineman being injured, the CH only has ten healthy forwards at the moment.

We’re talking about:

Patrik Laine

Nick Suzuki

Cole Caufield

Christian Dvorak

Joel Armia

Brendan Gallagher

Jake Evans

Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook

Kirby Dach

We can expect to see (at least) one recall being made before Saturday’s game in Ottawa.

Because even if I think Anderson will be able to play… We also have to consider the fact that even if Pezz isn’t, the Canadian will only have eleven available forwards for the game.

We know that before the break, Owen Beck played games with the big club.

We know that Joshua Roy has what it takes to help the team when he’s at the top of his game… And we shouldn’t forget Jared Davidson, who’s having a great season in Laval. He scored his 17th goal of the campaign yesterday.

I’m talking about these three guys because they’re the logical candidates (in my opinion) for a recall.

Beck had two good games before being sent back to Laval on February 9, and given that he knows Martin St-Louis’ system, it’s permissible to believe that he has a better chance than Roy or Davidson of being recalled.

But we’ll see.

