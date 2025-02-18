Martin St-Louis responds to Patrik Laine

Credit: Before the start of the 4 Nations tournament, Patrik Laine demonstrated his lack of filter in front of the media by throwing his coach, Martin St-Louis, under the bus. He had said that by playing with Finland, he would get more ice time. He later added that he had to look in the mirror, but […]

Before the start of the 4 Nations tournament, Patrik Laine demonstrated his lack of filter in front of the media by throwing his coach, Martin St-Louis, under the bus. He had said that by playing with Finland, he would get more ice time.

He later added that he had to look in the mirror, but the damage was done.

As the Tricolore returned to training today, St-Louis was questioned about the subject, and yes, he heard what the Finnish player said to the media.

He had an answer for number 92.

«If you play 11 minutes, prove to me that you can play more. My job is to push Patty» – Martin St-Louis

«If you play 11 minutes, prove to me that you can play more. My job is to push Patty» – Martin St-Louis

It was quite clear from the CH coach. It was the right thing to say on the subject in the circumstances. However, it’s likely that a discussion will take place with his player in private in view of a crucial end of the season.

The Tricolor wants to know if Laine can be part of the future of the CH and the plan that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are trying to build, and Laine must provide answers.

The Finn was average, no more, at the tournament. He was one of the least used players at even strength and finished the tournament with three assists.

He didn’t regain his shooting accuracy, but was able to play with very good players.

We’ll see what it will bring for the rest of the season, but there’s one certainty, he’ll have to offer a lot better than before the break to deserve ice time. His game against Sweden should serve as a benchmark to propel himself towards better results. He was physically involved and also made beautiful plays for his teammates.

