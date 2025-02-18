Juraj Slafkovsky: to be successful, you have to play like Brady Tkachuk

Credit: The four-nation showdown is attracting a lot of attention in the NHL. It even reached Juraj Slafkovsky while he was on vacation in the south. Like almost everyone, he didn’t expect so much intensity from the players. One player who caught his attention is Brady Tkachuk, who lines up with the American team and the […]

The four-nation showdown is attracting a lot of attention in the NHL. It even reached Juraj Slafkovsky while he was on vacation in the south.

Like almost everyone, he didn’t expect so much intensity from the players.

One player who caught his attention is Brady Tkachuk, who lines up with the American team and the Ottawa Senators. Slafkovsky even praised him, describing him as a model player to have an impact in the NHL.

This is what he confided to Anthony Martineau, from TVA Sports.

«You have to play like Brady Tkachuk if you want to be successful in this league.» Juraj Slafkovsky told me he had a good discussion with Adam Nicholas where they showed him excerpts of the American. «He’s really the kind of player I want to become,» Juraj told me. https://t.co/rHG7Q55RzD — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 18, 2025

It’s quite rare to see a Canadiens player praise a player from a rival team like that. Nevertheless, Tkachuk has found a good recipe to have an impact in a hockey game. He has a mentality and physical game from the 80s and 90s, but he has a great talent for playing hockey when it matters.

It’s not easy to play like Tkachuk, but Slafkovsky has good tools to have a similar style. The difference is that the Slovak player doesn’t stir up as much and isn’t a pest. Honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. However, he can get more involved physically to give space to his teammates.

He does, but not consistently. I think that if he does it more regularly, the points will come in large quantities.

