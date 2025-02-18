Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Four nations: Quinn Hughes takes the road to Boston

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Four nations: Quinn Hughes takes the road to Boston
Credit: Getty Images
For a few hours, the topic that has been holding attention in the NHL is clearly the injuries to the Americans.

What we know is that defensively, Mike Sullivan’s club will have to play the final match without Charlie McAvoy. The Bruins’ defenseman was hospitalized last night.

It’s a big story.

But despite everything, according to what Frank Seravalli said in the last minutes, the Americans currently have six healthy defensemen. They are therefore theoretically able to play Thursday’s match, if nothing changes, without missing a defenseman.

And for the forwards?

Despite the injuries to the Tkachuk brothers or Auston Matthews, who should all play on Thursday, the Americans also have 12 healthy forwards, according to Frank Seravalli. The insider reported that the Americans had enough players for the final match.

The American team’s plan was therefore not to recall anyone… since it was not allowed to do so.

That being said, you know as well as I do that a plan can change quickly. When it comes to injured players, it’s clear that having depth can’t always hurt.

And now, we’re telling you that Quinn Hughes, who was too injured to play, is on his way to Boston.

Will the Americans activate Hughes or just have him on standby? I have the feeling that the Americans will find a way to have him play, if he’s healthy.

The situation is to be monitored.


extension

We know that this morning, Cole Caufield’s name was circulating in this regard. And even if I expect to see him at the Canadiens’ practice at 2 pm, I’ll keep an eye on the situation, just in case.

After all, he can possibly be in Boston without being assured of playing…

Let’s recall that if he’s not in Brossard at 2 pm, it won’t necessarily mean he’s in Boston, since the snow can change a lot of things. But… it’s worth monitoring.

It’s heating up, therefore.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content