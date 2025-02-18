Fighting Matthew Tkachuk: Drew Doughty would do “anything” for his country

Drew Doughty got the last laugh in the latest chapter of the Doughty vs. Tkachuk feud. pic.twitter.com/EmJj4TAqrq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 9, 2019

“I’ll do anything for my country” Drew Doughty when asked if he’d accept a fight if Matthew Tkachuk offered. pic.twitter.com/LL0d10DeBw — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 18, 2025

Sources say Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy was admitted to the hospital on Monday night with an infection that stemmed from a minor injury. He is fine and there is no long-term concern. McAvoy’s status for Thursday’s final is undetermined, he has not been ruled out. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 18, 2025

From ⁦@RussoHockey and myself, a look at the 4 Nations final matchup and what it means on several levels:⁩ Canada, U.S. ready for ‘dream scenario’ rematch in 4 Nations final: ‘A great celebration of hockey’ https://t.co/ZoBBS1ODU0 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 18, 2025

Drew Doughty and Matthew Tkachuk have been rivals for years.When Matthew Tkachuk was in Calgary (it feels like an eternity, doesn’t it?), the Flames and Kings had confrontations that led to outbursts.And the two men have a history together.The question we have to ask ourselves on the sidelines of the Canadian-American final of the Four Nations Tournament is: could the rivalry between the two men resume?It’s not impossible.And on this subject, Doughty was asked if he would accept a fight against Tkachuk, who obviously fought on Saturday night at the Bell Center, during Thursday night’s game in Boston.And Doughty said he would do anything for his country.Of course, Doughty couldn’t really say otherwise – but he didn’t necessarily have the face of a guy who looked totally excited about the idea of Paul Bissonnette.The Kings defenseman spoke about timing for a potential fight.On the one hand, if there was a fight, the Americans would lose a top attacker for a few minutes. But Canada, on the other hand, would play with a depth defenseman less. Like when Arber Xhekaj fights, kind of.But since Tkachuk is injured, it could end his game… and his tournament, by force of circumstance. And that’s probably why there are many people who will hope that a Canadian player – not necessarily Doughty – will engage in a fight with Matthew Tkachuk.– Is Charlie McAvoy infected?– To read.– Ouch.