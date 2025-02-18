David Reinbacher could play tomorrow

David Reinbacher could play tomorrowMarc-Olivier Cook
In an interview with @MartinLemay, Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent revealed that David Reinbacher will be back in the game very soon… and maybe even tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/xYxgRUss3l
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 18, 2025
The Rocket’s head coach went on to say that if Reinbacher doesn’t play tomorrow… We could see him make his return to the game next week.
This is really good news because we know Reinbacher has been slow to develop. He had a terrible season at Kloten last year because the team was bad on the ice… And he got seriously injured even before the 24-25 season began.
Let’s remember that Reinbacher already looked quite fit at the end of January.
It’s good news to see David Reinbacher in shape so quickly.
His skating stride is smooth and he’s not afraid to go into the corner to test his knee.
He really doesn’t look like a guy who had surgery in October! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/DhFVfVuLBB
— Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) January 29, 2025
Pascal Vincent’s men will be in action tomorrow and Friday at home and will also play Saturday in Syracuse, against the Crunch.
Reinbacher’s imminent return will allow the team to have more reinforcements.