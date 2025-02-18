David Reinbacher could play tomorrow

Credit: Do you want some good news? According to what Pascal Vincent said on BPM Sports this afternoon, there is a chance to see David Reinbacher play tomorrow. The defender has not been able to play a single game since the start of the season due to an injury. In an interview with @MartinLemay, Rocket head […]

In an interview with @MartinLemay, Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent revealed that David Reinbacher will be back in the game very soon… and maybe even tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/xYxgRUss3l — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 18, 2025

The Rocket’s head coach went on to say that if Reinbacher doesn’t play tomorrow… We could see him make his return to the game next week.

In any case, his return is approaching quickly!The timing is perfect for Reinbacher to return.He will have the opportunity to play about fifteen games by the end of the season if he stays healthy and will also be able to gain experience in the playoffs.The Rocket is on fire right now, after all, and is ranked first in the American League standings.

This is really good news because we know Reinbacher has been slow to develop. He had a terrible season at Kloten last year because the team was bad on the ice… And he got seriously injured even before the 24-25 season began.

Let’s remember that Reinbacher already looked quite fit at the end of January.

It’s good news to see David Reinbacher in shape so quickly. His skating stride is smooth and he’s not afraid to go into the corner to test his knee. He really doesn’t look like a guy who had surgery in October! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/DhFVfVuLBB — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) January 29, 2025

We saw him practice with the Canadiens a few times and he really looked like a guy who was comfortable on the ice.Everything went well in his rehabilitation, so:Note that the Rocket has a fairly busy week.They played two games over the weekend and have three more by Saturday.

Pascal Vincent’s men will be in action tomorrow and Friday at home and will also play Saturday in Syracuse, against the Crunch.

Reinbacher’s imminent return will allow the team to have more reinforcements.