Comment from François Legault on battles: Enrico Ciccone criticizes the prime minister

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The file on brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk is making a lot of noise in Quebec. The fact that they fought on Saturday night has left no one indifferent.

This is making so much noise that Guy A. Lepage even thinks that the two brothers are “as stupid” as their president. He said it yesterday in a post on social media.

But it seems that François Legault also took the opportunity to take a shot at the two Tkachuk brothers. I wonder what Gary Bettman thinks about this, by the way…

As for the two fights by the Tkachuk brothers, I found it a bit shameful. – François Legault

In an article by journalist Nicolas Lachance, we can also read that the prime minister says he is not against fights. He thinks it can be a good idea to get revenge for a dirty hit, but he didn’t like seeing it at the start of the game.

In the eyes of the prime minister, who loves hockey, that’s not how the sport should be played.

And what we need to know is that Enrico Ciccone, who is obviously a PLQ deputy and a player who accumulated 1469 minutes of penalties in the NHL, didn’t like his political opponent’s comments.

He even called out Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for Sports, Leisure, and the Outdoors, on Twitter to ask what she thought of her boss’s statements.

We need to remember that Ms. Charest is the minister who pushed to ban fights in the LHJMQ. And Enrico Ciccone has always been of the same opinion, too.

He also posted a link on X to a dangerous fall that occurred yesterday in the LHJMQ in order to add to his criticism of the prime minister. He thinks that François Legault’s comment is irresponsible.

We thought that national anthems would be the biggest point of contention during the Four Nations Face-Off. But even if that’s making noise (that’s partly why the Tkachuks fought, after all), the Tkachuk brothers are the ones getting attention right now.

For better or for worse, the NHL tournament is getting attention from almost everyone right now.


In rapid fire

– Big news.

– Are you looking for the sports connection in that tweet? Walking on the sidewalk is a sport.

– Good question.

