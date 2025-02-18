Comment from François Legault on battles: Enrico Ciccone criticizes the prime minister

Comment from François Legault on battles: Enrico Ciccone criticizes the prime ministerCharles-Alexis Brisebois
As for the two fights by the Tkachuk brothers, I found it a bit shameful. – François Legault
«I’m not against fights. But when you want to get revenge for a dirty hit, it can be a good idea…» @francoislegault
What do you think of your boss’s statement, Minister @IsabelleCharest ? pic.twitter.com/08funtEMpp — Enrico Ciccone (@EnricoCiccone) February 18, 2025
That’s what happened yesterday in the LHJMQ…still in favor of fights, Prime Minister @francoislegault
Irresponsible comment on your part!!!https://t.co/bQxqNrUZyc — Enrico Ciccone (@EnricoCiccone) February 18, 2025
With the USA vs. Canada Four Nations Face-Off final approaching, the NHL's player base is shifting—has Canada lost its dominance?
