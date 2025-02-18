Cole Caufield is in Brossard this afternoon (and not in Boston)

Credit: The 4 Nations Tournament ends on Thursday. You know what that means? It means the Canadian is back in training. The players have enjoyed a week off and now the guys are back in Brossard. There’s a practice today at the CN Complex and obviously, we were keeping a close eye on Cole Caufield with […]

The 4 Nations Tournament ends on Thursday.You know what that means? It means the Canadian is back in training.The players have enjoyed a week off and now the guys are back in Brossard.

There’s a practice today at the CN Complex and obviously, we were keeping a close eye on Cole Caufield with the rumors surrounding him.

Let’s recall that with the injuries in the US, the possibility of him being “recalled” by his country was mentioned so he could play in Thursday’s game against Canada.

But clearly, Cole Caufield is not on his way to Boston at the time of writing.Why do I say that? Because he was spotted on the ice in Brossard, working on his shots.Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach were with him.So we should expect Caufield not to play on Thursday in Boston.

At least, that’s what we can believe for now, because if the US had to recall him, it would probably have been done already.

Better luck next time, Cole…

There was also good news at today’s practice.

Before the start of practice, Emil Heineman skated alone.

He was – obviously – wearing a non-contact jersey:

Emil Heineman is on the ice today in a blue non-contact jersey for Habs practice pic.twitter.com/yNgDsBiM5t — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2025

Even though it’s been over a week since the guys haven’t played and they’ve been able to rest… Josh Anderson is still banged up.

The Canadian announced that the forward will not participate in today’s practice because he’s having a therapy day.

It’s normal to be concerned about his situation going forward…

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2025

Extension

Juraj Slafkovsky was one of the first guys to jump on the ice, but with a little note on his helmet.

The Slovak seems to have been pranked… Or he’s just sporting a different style, hehe: