Cole Caufield is in Brossard this afternoon (and not in Boston)

There’s a practice today at the CN Complex and obviously, we were keeping a close eye on Cole Caufield with the rumors surrounding him.
Let’s recall that with the injuries in the US, the possibility of him being “recalled” by his country was mentioned so he could play in Thursday’s game against Canada.
Hutson, Suzuki, and Caufield doing shooting drills. Kirby Dach joins them
At least, that’s what we can believe for now, because if the US had to recall him, it would probably have been done already.
Better luck next time, Cole…
There was also good news at today’s practice.
He was – obviously – wearing a non-contact jersey:
Emil Heineman is on the ice today in a blue non-contact jersey for Habs practice pic.twitter.com/yNgDsBiM5t
Even though it’s been over a week since the guys haven’t played and they’ve been able to rest… Josh Anderson is still banged up.
The Canadian announced that the forward will not participate in today’s practice because he’s having a therapy day.
It’s normal to be concerned about his situation going forward…
Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).
The Slovak seems to have been pranked… Or he’s just sporting a different style, hehe:
Jureye?!
Juraj Slafkovský seems to have been pranked during the Canadiens’ return to practice pic.twitter.com/ykTofb4BBn
