The Canadian will be back in training at 2 p.m. this afternoon in Brossard.We have to wonder who will be present at training. Because for now, the only certainty we have is that Samuel Montembeault will not be returning to the team environment.He is the only CH player still alive in the Four Nations Confrontation.Will Joel Armia and Patrik Laine, who were eliminated yesterday, be present at training? Will Josh Anderson and the club’s other injured players be there? Will the snow delay the arrival of some guys in town? Will Emil Heineman be skating?In short, several questions arise.But I, the one I’ll be watching, is Cole Caufield. Because if he’s not there, it’s possible that it’s due to the snow… but it’s also possible that it’s because the American team might need him.Because yes, it’s possible that the Americans might need Cole Caufield to fill in for the many injuries at the Four Nations.This morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie talked about the fact that Clayton Keller, Jason Robertson, and Cole Caufield are three names to watch if the Americans need reinforcements.Does the fact that Clayton Keller and Jason Robertson play in the West make a potential recall more difficult? Not necessarily… especially since the guys may not be physically in Salt Lake City or Dallas at the moment.But anyway. All this to say that recalls, if they happen, are to be watched for the American formation.But let’s be honest: against Jordan Binnington, Cole Caufield would be able to make his mark and score in a final, if the Americans need him.Given the injuries during the tournament, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must hope that Bill Guerin doesn’t call Montreal to see if Caufield could be available for Thursday.The Montreal Canadian has managed to fare well in terms of injuries since the start of the tournament: it must not change.