Charlie McAvoy hospitalized and several Americans injured: chaos in the United States

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Americans are not exactly in top form right now, in the Four Nations Confrontation.

You’ll tell me that the Canadians also have guys who aren’t exactly at 100% – and that’s true. But the case of the Americans is particularly flagrant, right now.

Charlie McAvoy being hospitalized in the middle of a game (he wasn’t playing, but still) for an upper-body injury, that’s not exactly reassuring, you understand. I don’t expect him to play on Thursday, let’s say… nor even in the Bruins’ next game.

The Bruins’ owner must not be exactly happy because his player will return injured from the tournament. This wouldn’t have happened in a regular All-Star Game, anyway.

Of course, he must not be the only owner/GM/coach who isn’t happy to see the wave of injuries. Because the Americans, right now, are quite injured.

Matthew Tkachuk didn’t play yesterday’s game. Auston Matthews (upper body) didn’t play yesterday’s game. Brady Tkachuk, who got injured during the game, didn’t finish yesterday’s game. #Precaution

It’s not going well… and the managers, even if they know that some of these guys might play on Thursday, must be thinking of alternative solutions for the rest of the tournament.

If I had to bet, I’d say the Tkachuks will play on Thursday, that McAvoy will be absent… and that captain Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision by his managers.

What’s a shame is that, ideally, we’d have a real final. We don’t want it to be uneven.

Because Canada had the right to recall Thomas Harley for Saturday’s game when Cale Makar was absent, I expect the Americans to get reinforcements.

After all, the NHL doesn’t want the Americans to play without any reinforcements when Canada had the right to do so. If Canada had to win, it would be too much of a scream south of the border.

Which players could be recalled? Renaud Lavoie, this morning on BPM Sports, mentioned the names of Cole Caufield, Clayton Keller, and Jason Robertson.

Hmm…


