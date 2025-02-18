Charlie McAvoy hospitalized and several Americans injured: chaos in the United States

Credit: The Americans are not exactly in top form right now, in the Four Nations Confrontation. You’ll tell me that the Canadians also have guys who aren’t exactly at 100% – and that’s true. But the case of the Americans is particularly flagrant, right now. Charlie McAvoy being hospitalized in the middle of a game (he […]

BREAKING: Sources: Bruins/Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy admitted to Mass. General Hospital as he deals with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/FZHCR9abOV — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) February 18, 2025

“We’re hopeful we’re going to get some of these guys back,” says USA coach Mike Sullivan.

Certainly opens the possibility they won’t have all of them. Both Tkachuks, Matthews, McAvoy all currently injured. Contingency planning will be done… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 18, 2025

The Americans are really hurt and, no, there’s no reason to rejoice. We want a real final, the best against the best. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 18, 2025

Canada HC Jon Cooper explains why the decision to start Jordan Binnington was not a difficult one to make. #4Nations pic.twitter.com/gL51ynmrmm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 17, 2025

He will be a free agent in November. https://t.co/LWbEWVnTgz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 18, 2025

“He (Sidney Crosby) has been an inspiration to all the young guys in our locker room & even the older guys. In our country, he walks on water. He’s as humble as they come. You can see why he’s one of the most respected people in this game. — Team Canada coach Jon Cooper pic.twitter.com/AiKaEpNQu8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2025

Excellent point from a listener on the text message. Do you think Donald Trump will be at the game on Thursday? The Super Bowl, the Daytona 500… His links with Wayne Gretzky..? #4nations — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) February 18, 2025

The Americans are not exactly in top form right now, in the Four Nations Confrontation.You’ll tell me that the Canadians also have guys who aren’t exactly at 100% – and that’s true. But the case of the Americans is particularly flagrant, right now.Charlie McAvoy being hospitalized in the middle of a game (he wasn’t playing, but still) for an upper-body injury, that’s not exactly reassuring, you understand. I don’t expect him to play on Thursday, let’s say… nor even in the Bruins’ next game.The Bruins’ owner must not be exactly happy because his player will return injured from the tournament. This wouldn’t have happened in a regular All-Star Game, anyway.Of course, he must not be the only owner/GM/coach who isn’t happy to see the wave of injuries. Because the Americans, right now, are quite injured.Matthew Tkachuk didn’t play yesterday’s game. Auston Matthews (upper body) didn’t play yesterday’s game. Brady Tkachuk, who got injured during the game, didn’t finish yesterday’s game. #PrecautionIt’s not going well… and the managers, even if they know that some of these guys might play on Thursday, must be thinking of alternative solutions for the rest of the tournament.If I had to bet, I’d say the Tkachuks will play on Thursday, that McAvoy will be absent… and that captain Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision by his managers.What’s a shame is that, ideally, we’d have a real final. We don’t want it to be uneven.Because Canada had the right to recall Thomas Harley for Saturday’s game when Cale Makar was absent, I expect the Americans to get reinforcements.After all, the NHL doesn’t want the Americans to play without any reinforcements when Canada had the right to do so. If Canada had to win, it would be too much of a scream south of the border.Which players could be recalled? Renaud Lavoie, this morning on BPM Sports, mentioned the names of Cole Caufield, Clayton Keller, and Jason Robertson.Hmm…– Expect to see Jordan Binnington in front of the net on Thursday.– The Blue Jays are in trouble.– Sidney Crosby, an inspiration.– Good question.