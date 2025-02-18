Bill Guerin wants Donald Trump to be at the game against Canada on Thursday

There are political tensions between Canada and the United States.This is no secret.

Saturday’s match between the two nations was talked about for obvious reasons… And it will be the same on Thursday, when the two teams will compete for victory in the 4 Nations Tournament final.

It’s going to be special and it’s sure to have a fiery atmosphere.

The American team’s general manager wants US President Donald Trump to attend the game.

We would be happy to have President Trump present. We have a full room of American players, coaches, and staff who are proud to be American. – Bill Guerin

But to motivate his players, Bill Guerin made a rather unusual request during an interview with the FOX network.

Because in Guerin’s eyes, the US players drew inspiration from the hostile political climate and the booing of the American anthem to have a great game against Canada on Saturday.

He wants Trump to be present… So that the players are ready to go to battle.

He won’t make many friends with that statement:

Sportsnet: USA GM Bill Guerin wants President Trump to attend 4 Nations final vs. Canada https://t.co/zx2B2AgjcL pic.twitter.com/Ofk2sdfgIx — Species_X (@species_x) February 18, 2025

Let’s remember that we saw the President of the United States attend the Chiefs-Eagles game at the last Super Bowl.

That being said, I wonder if he’ll receive the same warm welcome on Thursday if he’s at the TD Garden for the game against Canada…:

Trump Walks on the Field During Super Bowl to Thunderous Applause While Liberals Still Claim He Was Booed. Liberals are again so far removed from reality and they really think everyone agrees with them. #Trump #SuperBowl2025 pic.twitter.com/IZrmh7nPx0 — Warriors for Christ (@WFCPreacher) February 10, 2025

One thing is certain.

Whether Trump is there or not… The atmosphere in Boston is going to be completely crazy.

Especially after what happened during the first game between the two teams last Saturday.It remains to be seen if the US President will be there to cheer on his troops!

