A record audience to see the Tkachuk fight last Saturday

Jon Cooper said it, and rightly so: the 4 Nations tournament is the best thing to happen to hockey in at least 10 years.

The atmosphere on Saturday night was probably the best in the history of the arena, and the players gave it their all on the ice for a truly spectacular show.

It’s a huge success, and the NHL will regret not organizing this type of event in recent years, especially considering the TV ratings.

In North America, no less than 10.1 million people tuned in to watch the Canada vs. United States game on Saturday night, and therefore see Brady and Matthew Tkachuk fight. It’s huge. The following figures demonstrate it.

The NHL says 10.1 million North American viewers tuned in for Saturday’s USA/Canada game at #4Nations — topping every non-Stanley Cup Final game since 2014. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 18, 2025

In fact, this figure is the highest since 2014 when excluding Stanley Cup Final games.

Quebec is also vibrating to the rhythm of this tournament, with excellent figures recorded.

On TVA Sports, an average of 920,000 viewers per minute were watching the game. That’s also huge.

Cotes d’écoute (incroyables) | Canada vs États-Unis samedi dernier, 20h00 à environ 23h00 : – 920 000, moyenne d’auditeurs à la minute Qc-francos sur TVA Sports, – 65 000, moyenne d’auditeurs à la minute Qc-francos sur Sportsnet, – 150 000, moyenne d’auditeurs à la minute… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 18, 2025

The injuries sustained by some players may cool down the owners for organizing a similar tournament more regularly, but seriously, we would take more of it.

The Canada-United States rivalry, but also the one between Finland and Sweden, are strong enough to create hatred between nations. It seems that the players are proud to wear their country’s colors, and that’s all the better for the spectacle.

I thought there would be enthusiasm, but not to this extent. It’s largely thanks to the players who play as if each game was their last.

If the figures were so high on Saturday, I’m looking forward to seeing the figures for Thursday’s final game.

