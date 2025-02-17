Two assists for Demidov: He is now in the top-10 of the best scorers in the KHL

Have you been told that Ivan Demidov is a good hockey player?

No joke, the Canadiens’ prospect stood out (again) today in his game.

And this, even though he was (again) one of the least utilized forwards by his coach.Demidov spent just over 13 minutes on the ice (13:14), but that was enough for him to collect his 47th and 48th points of the season.

He registered two assists in his team’s victory (5-3) against Severstal Tcherepovets:

Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Update: Ivan Demidov picked up an assist on SKA’s power-play goal, marking his 28th assist of the season and bringing his total to 47 points this year. #GoHabsGo #HabsProspects #IvanDemidov pic.twitter.com/knqSz1cBul — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 17, 2025

Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Update: Demidov has now recorded his second assist of the game, bringing his total to 29 assists on the season. Both assists were secondary. More updates to come after the game!#GoHabsGo #HabsProspects #IvanDemidov pic.twitter.com/wlcbm9zmk3 — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 17, 2025

Things are going really well for Demidov recently.

He is on a nice streak: the forward has scored no less than 28 points in his last 22 games… And his recent performances have allowed him to break into the top 10 scorers in the KHL today.

Of course, this deserves recognition.

Not only because he is 19 years old… But also because he is really less used than the other most productive players in the league:

One must say that Ivan Demidov is providing good arguments to the fans and to the Canadiens organization.

We all knew he had great talent at the last draft… But seeing him dominate the KHL under the circumstances we know adds even more importance to his selection.

And that’s why we all can’t wait to see him arrive in Montreal. He says he can’t wait to play for the Canadiens too!

The good news in all this? It’s coming…

