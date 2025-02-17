Sweden saves its honor against battered Americans

Sweden saves its honor against battered AmericansDansLesCoulisses.com
Tre Kronors lineup against the USA. Unfortunately, illness is raging in the Swedish team, which means we will play with a short lineup.
You can follow the game on Viaplay/TV6 and via Radiosporten, starting just after 02.00. pic.twitter.com/4qfpYsv0Tl
— Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) February 18, 2025
Tonight’s Team USA lineup.https://t.co/DYPxsM37vA
— NHL Rosters (@NHL_Rosters) February 18, 2025
Chris Kreider puts USA on the board first! #4Nations pic.twitter.com/r2b7bNkO1o
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025
The Americans then held their breath when Brady Tkachuk came into contact with the opponent’s goal. He had to retire to the dressing room, in pain, but he returned to the game a bit later in the match.
Brady Tkachuk has headed to the room after going hard into the net. pic.twitter.com/Qdt8Iw91sq
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025
SWEDEN STRIKES BACK! #4Nations pic.twitter.com/TAAO2mGSwJ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025
Nylander Jesper Bratt
Sweden makes it 2-1! pic.twitter.com/QDVZbtU508
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025
It’s been a chaotic game, and not just for the players! Official Wes McCauley was injured during the game and had to be replaced.
Even the officials are hurting: Referee Wes McCauley will not return to the USA-Sweden game. Referee Pierre Lambert will finish the game in his place. #4Nations
— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 18, 2025
It’s almost an insult to see that Ersson didn’t receive the first star of the game. It’s the author of the winning goal, Jesper Bratt, who got it.
Sweden’s Nyquist goes down the tunnel.
— Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) February 18, 2025
USA trying to stay unbeaten in this tournament, but Sam Ersson is shutting the door. 28 saves in a row, 29 in all. Still 2-1 Sweden with under 5 to play.
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 18, 2025
Overtime
Meaningless 2-1 win for Sweden over USA? Pretty much. But one thing. Final standings:
USA 2 1 0 0 – 6
Canada 1 1 1 0 – 5
Sweden 1 0 0 2 – 5
Finland 0 2 1 0 – 2
Swedes only team not to lose a game in regulation.
— Terry Jones (@byterryjones) February 18, 2025