Sweden saves its honor against battered Americans

Tre Kronors lineup against the USA. Unfortunately, illness is raging in the Swedish team, which means we will play with a short lineup. You can follow the game on Viaplay/TV6 and via Radiosporten, starting just after 02.00. pic.twitter.com/4qfpYsv0Tl — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) February 18, 2025

Chris Kreider puts USA on the board first! #4Nations pic.twitter.com/r2b7bNkO1o — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

The United States and Sweden faced off on Monday evening in a meaningless game. Regardless of the outcome, the Americans and Canadians were set to meet in the final of the 4 Nations tournament.However, the Swedes could still salvage their honor and earn a third-place finish ahead of their Finnish rivals with a single point.Here is the lineup for Sweden:And here is the lineup for the United States, who had to do without Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Charlie McAvoy, and Connor Hellebuyck.The Swedes also had to do without a few players who were affected by a virus. Linus Ullmark was one of them, and he had to give up his place to Samuel Ersson.The latter had a great start to the game. Chris Kreider only needed 35 seconds to open the scoring.

The Americans then held their breath when Brady Tkachuk came into contact with the opponent’s goal. He had to retire to the dressing room, in pain, but he returned to the game a bit later in the match.

Brady Tkachuk has headed to the room after going hard into the net. pic.twitter.com/Qdt8Iw91sq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

Nylander Jesper Bratt Sweden makes it 2-1! pic.twitter.com/QDVZbtU508 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

The Swedes were determined to leave the tournament with at least one win. Gustav Nyquist created the equalizer in the middle of the first period.Then, less than six minutes later, Jesper Bratt finally gave Sweden the lead.His wrist shot from the left circle was his first goal of the tournament.After one period, the score was 2-1 in favor of Sweden.We had a second period that was a bit calmer in terms of goals.Brady Tkachuk, who was injured earlier in the game, had returned to play for a few shifts in the first period. However, the Americans decided not to bring him back into the game after the first intermission as a precaution.

It’s been a chaotic game, and not just for the players! Official Wes McCauley was injured during the game and had to be replaced.

Even the officials are hurting: Referee Wes McCauley will not return to the USA-Sweden game. Referee Pierre Lambert will finish the game in his place. #4Nations — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 18, 2025

Sweden’s Nyquist goes down the tunnel. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) February 18, 2025

USA trying to stay unbeaten in this tournament, but Sam Ersson is shutting the door. 28 saves in a row, 29 in all. Still 2-1 Sweden with under 5 to play. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 18, 2025

The second period was really calm in terms of hockey. Neither team reached the plateau of 10 shots during the period, and no goals were scored.The Swedes were still ahead 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.Another period means another injury! Gustav Nyquist was the other victim of this game, having to leave for the dressing room in the third period.Samuel Ersson was perhaps the third goalkeeper for Sweden, but he was excellent against the Americans. After conceding a goal in the first minute of the game, he was not beaten for the rest of the match.The Americans tried everything to come back, removing Jake Oettinger at the end of the game, but Samuel Ersson remained solid in front of his net.

It’s almost an insult to see that Ersson didn’t receive the first star of the game. It’s the author of the winning goal, Jesper Bratt, who got it.

Overtime

Meaningless 2-1 win for Sweden over USA? Pretty much. But one thing. Final standings:

USA 2 1 0 0 – 6

Canada 1 1 1 0 – 5

Sweden 1 0 0 2 – 5

Finland 0 2 1 0 – 2

Swedes only team not to lose a game in regulation. — Terry Jones (@byterryjones) February 18, 2025

Sweden won the game 2-1.The United States will have two days of rest before the final of the 4 Nations tournament, which will take place on Thursday against Canada.Despite the loss, the Americans remain at the top of the standings at the conclusion of the preliminary round with six points.The Canadians follow closely with five points and will face them in the final on Thursday.With this win, the Swedes take third place with a total of five points. Their loss to Canada puts them behind the Canadians in the standings.And the Finns complete the standings with a meager two points.