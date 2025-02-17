Patrik Laine stayed on the ice for almost six minutes straight in the third period

Patrik Laine stayed on the ice for almost six minutes straight in the third periodDansLesCoulisses.com
Let's say Patrik Laine had the confidence of his head coach, Antti Pennanen, against Canada…
Laine was on the ice for Finland’s last two goals, which gave Canada a serious scare.
The Canadiens’ forward even earned an assist on Mikael Granlund’s first goal, and even though he didn’t score on the sequence, this assist can be described as vintage Laine.
BUUUUUUUT DE GRANLUND POUR RÉDUIRE L'ÉCART À 2 BUTS AVEC 1:40 RESTANT

Canada 4-2 Finlande #4Nations
Canada 4-2 Finlande #4Nations pic.twitter.com/O3dbv77k3u
Finland’s head coach had kind words for Patrik Laine at the press conference after the game.
Pennanen liked Laine’s performance during the tournament and even explained that he believes Laine came out of it better than he was before the start of the competition.
"I think he (Patrik Laine) was pretty okay. I think he was better than he was before the tournament. Every time he has been part of the Finnish national team, he has played good games. I think he was pretty okay & solid during this tournament."

— Finland coach Antti Pennanen
