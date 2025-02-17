Patrik Laine stayed on the ice for almost six minutes straight in the third period

Let’s say Patrik Laine had the confidence of his head coach, Antti Pennanen, against Canada… https://t.co/LZWmpvwwQ0 pic.twitter.com/QBIlCpFWWw — RDS (@RDSca) February 17, 2025

Patrik Laine greatly needed a change of scenery as the Four Nations Confrontation break approached. He was alternating between the third and fourth trio in Montreal and his production was lacking.With Finland, Laine found success. He managed to collect three assists, which puts him in third place in this chapter in the tournament, tied with players like Sam Reinhart, Lucas Raymond, and Jack Eichel.The only two players who have collected more assists than him so far are Sidney Crosby and Zach Werenski. Given this strong offensive production, his head coach, Antti Pennanen, showed confidence in him by leaving him on the ice for a long time in the third period against Canada on Monday.In fact, Laine stayed on the ice for 5:34 consecutive minutes at the end of the game against Canada.Number 92 finished the game with a total playing time of 16:39.

Laine was on the ice for Finland’s last two goals, which gave Canada a serious scare.

The Canadiens’ forward even earned an assist on Mikael Granlund’s first goal, and even though he didn’t score on the sequence, this assist can be described as vintage Laine.

BUUUUUUUT DE GRANLUND POUR RÉDUIRE L’ÉCART À 2 BUTS AVEC 1:40 RESTANT Canada 4-2 Finlande #4Nations pic.twitter.com/O3dbv77k3u — NHL360 (@NHL360FR) February 17, 2025

He tried his shot on reception from the left circle, then recovered the rebound, without moving, to pass it to Granlund.

Finland’s head coach had kind words for Patrik Laine at the press conference after the game.

Pennanen liked Laine’s performance during the tournament and even explained that he believes Laine came out of it better than he was before the start of the competition.

“I think he (Patrik Laine) was pretty okay. I think he was better than he was before the tournament. Every time he has been part of the Finnish national team, he has played good games. I think he was pretty okay & solid during this tournament.” — Finland coach Antti Pennanen pic.twitter.com/CZC9ZtmWvs — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2025

In a hurry

This is good news for Canadiens fans. A good tournament could give Laine great confidence, which could help him find his bearings again when he returns to the Tricolore uniform.

– It’s funny!

It’s the first time in the history of 5 to 7 that @ybouchardRDS and @FredPlanteRDS are not there at the same time! Yes, it’s weird to have a 5 to 7 without them, but don’t worry, we have good hitters in relief with @PatMahoneyRDS and @StephRDSJunior pic.twitter.com/SqBclZrlwM — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) February 17, 2025

– Canadiens fans love Subban.

The best hockey city #4Nations #Montreal #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/OUxhDUWI4o — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 17, 2025

– Good question.