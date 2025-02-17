Skip to content
 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
NBA fans are jealous of the NHL’s “All-Star festivities” (and rightfully so)
Credit: Getty Images
Last night was the NBA All-Star Game. Did you know? Exactly.

And from the fans’ comments, it was terrible. It usually is, but apparently, the NBA has outdone itself this season. There really wasn’t anything interesting to note.

It’s a bit like the NFL’s Pro Bowl.

You can’t include MLB in all this because the game is representative of the regular schedule (you can’t do a half-swing) and because the home run derby is fun, but…

But nothing beats what we see in the NHL right now. Saturday’s Canada game and yesterday’s All-Star basketball game clearly demonstrate how different they are… and fans of other sports, including basketball, are jealous.

We know that the NHL has hit a home run with its event. And right now, we are making up for the lost years without any international tournaments to present to the fans.

But that’s another story.

The NHL is the only one that can generate a Canada – United States rivalry during the season (there aren’t enough top Canadians in the NBA, NFL, or MLB to make it happen) and it is taking advantage of that.

And no one is missing the All-Star Game right now.

However, it’s worth noting that Renaud Lavoie, as announced this morning on BPM Sports’ morning show, reminded that next year, the plan is still to have an All-Star Game before the Olympics.

Oh boy.

The goal is to bring in the players who will go to the Games in Italy, so that everyone can leave from New York to head to the 2026 Olympic Games.

I don’t know about you… but for me, considering extending the NHL’s break without games for an All-Star Game before the Olympics, I would have just skipped, like this year, the All-Star Game. You?


In brief

– The Swedish lines at practice.

– It must have been intense.

– To be continued…

– True.

– The Rocket will play today.

