For once, Mitch Marner or Auston Matthews will win something

It’s quite crazy to see this considering they have several talented players in their ranks like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
OFFICIAL: With Canada’s win over Finland today, the 4 Nations Face-Off finals are set!
Mitch Marner and Canada will face Auston Matthews and the USA this Thursday at 8:00 PM in Boston. A Maple Leaf is now guaranteed to win 1st place. #leafsforever / #4Nations pic.twitter.com/GnVPrZmJHz
— Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) February 17, 2025
For Marner, it’s the same thing. He has only one point in three games. It’s his overtime goal in the first game of Canada against Sweden.
I’m not a fan of the Maple Leafs, but I would be happy to see Mitch Marner score another winning goal like he did in the first game of Canada against Sweden.
MITCH MARNER GIVES CANADA THE WIN! #4Nations pic.twitter.com/hvX6tPyRfi
— LNH (@LNH_FR) February 13, 2025
In a hurry
– P.K. Subban was inspired by Michel Therrien.
The one and only @PKSubban1 tells us what it was like to be coached by Michel Therrien pic.twitter.com/6Cn8u4H02K
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 16, 2025
– Crosby is incredible.
“He (Sidney Crosby) has been an inspiration to all the young guys in our locker room & even the older guys. In our country, he walks on water. He’s as humble as they come. You can see why he’s one of the most respected people in this game.
– Team Canada coach Jon Cooper pic.twitter.com/AiKaEpNQu8
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2025
– This dog has a good owner!
Nick Suzuki & his new dog Ruby pic.twitter.com/Spm0eIsicV
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2025
– Michel Therrien did not like the booing before the Canada-USA game.
«Je n’aime pas mélanger la politique au sport. Je trouve que cela a donné beaucoup de gaz aux Américains»https://t.co/kTrVWI7ZNw
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 18, 2025