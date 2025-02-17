For once, Mitch Marner or Auston Matthews will win something

The Maple Leafs have had no success in the playoffs in recent years. They have not had the chance to win the Stanley Cup in several decades, mainly because they have only won one series in the last 19 seasons.

It’s quite crazy to see this considering they have several talented players in their ranks like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

OFFICIAL: With Canada’s win over Finland today, the 4 Nations Face-Off finals are set! Mitch Marner and Canada will face Auston Matthews and the USA this Thursday at 8:00 PM in Boston. A Maple Leaf is now guaranteed to win 1st place. #leafsforever / #4Nations pic.twitter.com/GnVPrZmJHz — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) February 17, 2025

The good news for them is that one of these players will finally win a trophy at the professional level!Matthews, who plays with the United States, and Marner, who plays with Canada, will face each other in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on Thursday. Regardless of the result, Maple Leafs fans will be happy to see one of their players lift a trophy.This is not the first time these players have played with their national team. Marner represented Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2016, but did not win anything. The same goes for Matthews, who did not win at the World Junior Championships in 2015 and 2016.Marner also represented Canada at the World Championship in 2017, but he still has not won with the Canadian team, just like Matthews with the Americans at the World Championship in 2016.Matthews also played for the North American team (under 23) in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, but that team did not even make it to the final.Both players have not had the expected impact so far in their participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off.Auston Matthews, who is recognized as a great goal scorer, has not scored any goals in two games. He has only one assist.

For Marner, it’s the same thing. He has only one point in three games. It’s his overtime goal in the first game of Canada against Sweden.

Auston Matthews is bothered by an upper body injury and had to miss the last game of the United States in the qualifying round, but it would not be surprising to see him back in uniform for the final.

I’m not a fan of the Maple Leafs, but I would be happy to see Mitch Marner score another winning goal like he did in the first game of Canada against Sweden.

