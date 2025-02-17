Choice of goalkeeper for the final: Binnington didn’t give any super arguments today

Canada has obtained its ticket to the final of the 4 Nations Tournament this afternoon thanks to a victory against Finland.

Finland gave it their all at the end of the game and Canada got hot

What do we take away from the meeting?

Canada’s big guns were good.

Crosby, McDavid, MacKinnon (twice) and Point scored, and that allowed Canada to beat the Finns with a score of 5-3.I often say: it helps when the best are the best!

Despite the victory, we have to talk about Jordan Binnington’s performance.

Because, uh… Let’s just say Canada’s goalkeeper scared the rest of his teammates at the end of the game.

Binnington was solid for 18 minutes, but he didn’t deliver in the last two minutes of the game.

Finland scored twice, and at one point, it was 4-3 for Finland… After Canada’s 3-0 lead during the game.

So my question is: what do we do for the next game?

Do we still give Binnington the advantage, even if he’s been ordinary in his last two starts? Again, he did the job today… But he collapsed in the last moments of the game.

And you can’t have a goalkeeper who gives up those goals on Thursday against the United States.

In three games, Binnington has a goals-against average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .892.

It’s not ideal, and you have to wonder if Canada’s management is questioning things right now.

On the one hand, Binnington is the one who “brought” the team to the final. But on the other hand, Binnington hasn’t been extremely solid in front of his net… And it’s normal to question what the plan is for Thursday’s game.

