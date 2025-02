Credit: The Four Nations Confrontation is now in Boston. How would Team Canada be received by the Boston crowd? What you need to know is that when the Canadian players stepped onto the ice, there were not really any boos. Brad Marchand, when he was shown on the screen, was applauded. #BostonPlayer But we wanted to […]

A few boos here and there in Boston for the Canadian national anthem, nothing more. #4Nations — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 17, 2025

The Four Nations Confrontation is now in Boston. How would Team Canada be received by the Boston crowd?What you need to know is that when the Canadian players stepped onto the ice, there were not really any boos. Brad Marchand, when he was shown on the screen, was applauded. #BostonPlayerBut we wanted to know how the Canadian national anthem would be treated. And clearly, there were some boos… but very few. It was absolutely not widespread.The message to respect national anthems had been conveyed, and it was mostly respected by Boston fans.Is it because Americans did not want to boo? That they don’t really know what’s going on in Canada? That there are quite a few Canadians who made the trip?Who knows.We don’t know if it would have been the case if the match had taken place against the Americans, but at least, the NHL must be happy to see that the Canadian national anthem was not disrespected by the crowd.More details to come…