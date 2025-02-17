Canada beats Finland and secures its spot in the final

Canada beats Finland and secures its spot in the finalMarc-Olivier Cook
All it took… Was a victory in regulation time against Patrik Laine, Joel Armia, and Finland.
Cale Makar returned to the lineup and Travis Konecny took Seth Jarvis’s place on offense for the occasion:
The lineup in Boston.
Because that’s exactly what happened.
NATHAN MACKINNON DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR CANADA
Right after MacKinnon’s goal, Sam Reinhart delivered a big shoulder check to Mikko Rantanen:
Great start to the game for Canada!
But when I said that the big players of Canada showed up to play… It wasn’t a joke.
CANADA GOAL
Brayden Point puts Canada up 3-0!
If everything worked for Canada in the first period… We can say they managed to start things off right at the beginning of the second period.
MacKinnon also ended Kevin Lankinen’s night:
In the third period, we saw Finland wake up a bit… But it was already too late.
Finland was never really in the game in the end… Except at the end of the match.
With just over a minute to play, it was 4-3 for Canada…
Overtime
The crowd is likely to be loud… And it promises to be a really thrilling match!