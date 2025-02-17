“Also dim-witted as their president” : Guy A. Lepage does not like the Tkachuk brothers

Credit: If you follow Guy A. Lepage on social media, you already know that he doesn’t mince his words. When he disagrees with something, he says it clearly. It seems that Guy A. Lepage has been following Canada’s matches in the 4 Nations tournament, and it appears that he wasn’t impressed with the performance of the […]

If you follow Guy A. Lepage on social media, you already know that he doesn’t mince his words. When he disagrees with something, he says it clearly.

It seems that Guy A. Lepage has been following Canada’s matches in the 4 Nations tournament, and it appears that he wasn’t impressed with the performance of the Tkachuk brothers during the Canada vs. USA match.

In an Instagram post published on Monday evening, Lepage simply wrote “As stupid as their president” with a photo of the two brothers.

The Tkachuk brothers, who are Americans, have Donald Trump as their president. Let’s just say that with the recent problems caused by Trump in Canada, he hasn’t made many friends in the land of maple syrup.

Guy A. Lepage has therefore compared the stupidity of the actions of Brady and Matthew Tkachuk to the stupidity of Donald Trump’s actions. This is quite an intense comparison.

On the one hand, the Tkachuk brothers got into a fight during a hockey game because they were angry about their national anthem being booed. This is part of the game and they’re not the only ones to have done it. It takes an opponent to fight!

They received a five-minute penalty, and honestly, these fights really set the tone for an exciting game to watch. It’s a spectacle and the Tkachuk brothers know how to please the crowd!

And it’s not like the Tkachuk brothers only know how to fight. Matthew Tkachuk has collected three points in two games since the start of the tournament, and his brother Brady has two points in as many games. They’re complete players who use their skills to disrupt the opponent.

On the other hand, we’re talking about a president who imposes huge tariffs on Canada as a threat to get what he wants. Let’s just say that affects the world a lot more than a few punches thrown during a hockey fight.

The comments under Guy A. Lepage’s post are very divided. Many people think like him, while others think they provided a good show by playing by the rules.

