Two quick goals from Owen Beck propel the Rocket to victory

Two quick goals from Owen Beck propel the Rocket to victoryMichaël Petit
The game pitted Pascal Vincent’s team against the Rochester Americans, who recently surpassed the Rocket in the standings.
After today’s games, Rochester and Hershey will have played two more games than Laval.
The lineup in Rochester
The lineup in Rochester

First, it was Connor Hughes who got the start, but it was also Logan Nijhoff’s first game with the Rocket.
Alex Barré-Boulet opened the scoring, on a pass from Sean Farrell.


It was the 12th goal of the season for Arber’s little brother, which is quite impressive considering he is a rookie and has had very few chances on the power play.
Florian Xhekaj now has 12 goals and over 100 penalty minutes in his rookie season. That’s excellent for a young player who has primarily played on a 4th line and practically no power play time. He scored while shorthanded this afternoon.

Unfortunately, the two-goal lead didn’t last, as the Americans closed the gap in the middle of the first period before tying the game early in the second period.
Two quick goals from Owen Beck put the Rocket ahead 4-2 at the end of the 2nd period in Rochester. Quebec goalie Devon Levi is pulled after allowing 4 goals on 11 shots.

His two goals were not the most electrifying, but it’s the result that counts, as they say.
Beck, well placed
Beck in the right spot

And there we go!!
Here we go

The duo of Sean Farrell and Alex Barré-Boulet struck again.
Farrell
Barré-Boulet

