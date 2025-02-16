No Québécois will have participated in the match of the century in Montreal

No Québécois will have participated in the match of the century in MontrealMathis Therrien
As practically everyone mentioned, last night’s game between Canada and the United States was THE hockey match of the century in Montreal.
Honestly, we couldn’t have wished for better as hockey fans.
Indeed, there were no Quebec players on the ice at the Bell Centre last night, and frankly, when you think about it, it’s really unfortunate.
No Quebec players on the ice tonight.
What a game. Kudos to the Americans! pic.twitter.com/5Db3dcaUlX
— Rémi Villemure (@RemiVillemure) February 16, 2025
And know that it’s not just a coincidence that there are not more Quebec players on the team; it’s simply because there weren’t any good enough to make the Canadian team.
Let’s say we are far from the good years when Quebec players were the strength of Canada, whether with Mario Lemieux or Martin Brodeur.
Claude Giroux, Patrice Bergeron, Marc-Édouard Vlasic, and Corey Crawford were on the team.
Let’s also add that on the North America team, composed of the best players under 23, Jonathan Drouin was featured.
Martin Brodeur, Marc-André Fleury, Roberto Luongo, Patrice Bergeron, Stéphane Robidas, and Martin St-Louis.
In short, times have really changed since then, and that’s really unfortunate.
It’s Jonathan Marchessault and Pierre-Luc Dubois who occupy those spots with 44 points each.
For some fans, it is clear that it must be difficult to identify with a Canadian team that has only one Quebec player, who isn’t even playing.
Team Canada: We’re invited to identify with a team that has no Quebec players. Don’t you find that strange?
— XavierBarsalouDuval (@XBarsalouDuval) February 16, 2025
In a Nutshell
– Clearly.
Canada says it prefers this one: https://t.co/GUfyHbfNra pic.twitter.com/EoH5m4xySK
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 16, 2025
– Kyle Okposo loved what he saw last night.
“The game created the passion for a generation who has been missing this type of game for far too long.”
Former #Isles & Stanley Cup champion Kyle Okposo loved what he saw between USA & Canada on Saturday night at #4nations @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/9EV2iQXm6D
— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 16, 2025
– Good point.
4 Nations Face-Off gives European players chance to speak native languages https://t.co/yKELOX3fmf
— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 16, 2025
– Too bad.
The #CFMTL suspects that no, Messi probably won’t come to MTL in 2025. https://t.co/mwNZNmhZlA
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 16, 2025