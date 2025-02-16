Michael Hage carries the puck 200 feet to score a beautiful goal

Credit: While all eyes were glued to the match of the century at the Bell Centre between Canada and the United States, there was also action in other hockey leagues. Despite the NHL’s break for the Four Nations tournament, it’s important to closely monitor the performances of the various prospects of the Montreal Canadiens. In fact, […]

While all eyes were glued to the match of the century at the Bell Centre between Canada and the United States, there was also action in other hockey leagues.

Despite the NHL’s break for the Four Nations tournament, it’s important to closely monitor the performances of the various prospects of the Montreal Canadiens.

Hey @sportscenter, you’re gonna wanna clock this one from Michael Hage pic.twitter.com/uYZ0ZSCM9L — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 16, 2025

In fact, there is one player in particular who stood out last night in the NCAA.Michael Hage indeed caught attention last night in the American college league, scoring a simply splendid goal in a 2-2 tie against the University of Minnesota while playing for the University of Michigan.Hage carried the puck 200 feet, faking out nearly all the Minnesota players, and then found the back of the net with a great shot.Here is his goal.

It’s truly a remarkable play from the Canadiens’ prospect, as he has demonstrated the full extent of his talent at just 18 years old.

What is even more impressive is that Hage made this play at a very important moment in the game, when his team needed a goal in the third period to tie the game.

This shows a nice “clutch” quality in Hage, which we all look forward to seeing in Montreal in the coming years.

With this goal, the Canadiens’ prospect now has 32 points (13 goals and 19 assists) in 29 games, which represents excellent production, especially for a first-year player in the NCAA.

Hage is following a very nice development curve, and with probably another season in college hockey, he will then be able to make the leap to the pros.

And if we go by Hage’s talent and potential, he could very well jump directly into the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.

In Brief

– Vinzenz Rohrer and Bogdan Konyushkov also scored a goal each.

Habs Prospects Results 02/15/25 SKA Saint-Petersburg 3 Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk 4

Ivan Demidov 0 PTS 3 SOG TOI 16:11 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 4 Spartak Moscow 7

Bogdan Konyushkov (3) 1 PTS 1 SOG TOI 24:23 Khimik Voskresensk 6 Toros Neftekamsk 2

Dmitri Kostenko 0… pic.twitter.com/mqyM4Nk68K — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 16, 2025

– Wow.

The Tkachuks’ mic’d up penalty box moment after two fights to begin USA-Canada is everything you could hope for @NHLpic.twitter.com/tC5rLCiOyc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 16, 2025

– The Americans’ locker room after the victory.

That feeling when you just punched your ticket to the finals (Via: @usahockey) pic.twitter.com/Uc9hw6Z6yC — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 16, 2025

– The Rocket will be in action this afternoon.