Michael Hage carries the puck 200 feet to score a beautiful goal
Despite the NHL’s break for the Four Nations tournament, it’s important to closely monitor the performances of the various prospects of the Montreal Canadiens.
Hey @sportscenter, you’re gonna wanna clock this one from Michael Hage pic.twitter.com/uYZ0ZSCM9L
— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 16, 2025
It’s truly a remarkable play from the Canadiens’ prospect, as he has demonstrated the full extent of his talent at just 18 years old.
This shows a nice “clutch” quality in Hage, which we all look forward to seeing in Montreal in the coming years.
With this goal, the Canadiens’ prospect now has 32 points (13 goals and 19 assists) in 29 games, which represents excellent production, especially for a first-year player in the NCAA.
And if we go by Hage’s talent and potential, he could very well jump directly into the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.
In Brief
– Vinzenz Rohrer and Bogdan Konyushkov also scored a goal each.
Habs Prospects Results 02/15/25
SKA Saint-Petersburg 3 Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk 4
Ivan Demidov 0 PTS 3 SOG TOI 16:11
Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 4 Spartak Moscow 7
Bogdan Konyushkov (3) 1 PTS 1 SOG TOI 24:23
Khimik Voskresensk 6 Toros Neftekamsk 2
Dmitri Kostenko 0… pic.twitter.com/mqyM4Nk68K
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 16, 2025
– The Rocket will be in action this afternoon.
Game day! It’s game day!
Blue Cross Arena
3:05 p.m.
AHLTV on FloHockey
https://t.co/woBaNXKjUf#GoRocket @EssorAssurances pic.twitter.com/Y09DH6LJ3f
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 16, 2025