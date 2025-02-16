Jacob Fowler: “I think I am ready for the professional level”

Jacob Fowler continues his demolition work in the NCAA.

The Canadian prospect is having another season up to expectations and it’s great to see him progress.

It’s no wonder that he is seen as one of the top prospects at his position right now.

The American is only in his second year of college, but he’s already showing signs of making the leap to the pros at the end of this season.

Record of 52-11-2

Nine shutouts (!)

A goals-against average of 1.96

A save percentage of .930

And the reason is simple: Fowler has been dominating the NCAA since he arrived in the league. He has nothing left to learn when looking at his stats:Difficult to ask for more!

That’s surely why Fowler himself says he feels ready to make the jump to the professionals. He wants to focus on his season at Boston College, but you can sense that it’s on his mind.

Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal) met with him, and TVA Sports published an article on the subject:

I think I’m ready for the professional level. Moreover, every day I train to get closer to the next level. I want to do it sooner rather than later. – Jacob Fowler

He is on https://t.co/9KFs0m6fcQ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 16, 2025

Jacob Fowler seems eager to move to the next level and that’s what’s interesting in his words.

This also gives a good indication for what’s to come… Because I find it hard to believe that the Canadiens will force him to stay another year in the NCAA.

The two camps will make a decision together, but Fowler’s performance gives him strong arguments as well.

If he feels ready to make the jump and there’s a spot for him in Laval, I don’t see why he would choose to stay in Boston, nor why the Habs would want him to stay.

By developing Fowler “more quickly,” the Canadiens give themselves a better chance to be stronger sooner… And his development must also align with the timeline of the rebuilding process.

All this to say that we still do not have an official answer regarding Fowler’s future, but his recent comments speak for themselves.

It makes perfect sense to believe we’ll see him in Montreal/Laval sooner rather than later.

