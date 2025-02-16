Canada: we need to change the goalkeeper for the next match

Canada: we need to change the goalkeeper for the next matchMathis Therrien
Well, the answer is simple: it’s Jordan Binnington.
Jake Guentzel’s goal silenced the crowd at the Bell Centre, which remained quiet for the rest of the match.
In short, even though Binnington made some big saves in the game, the reality is that he cost Canada the match by failing to make a key save on Jake Guentzel’s shot.
The ideal choice would have been Logan Thompson from the start of the tournament, but oh well…
That would be my choice, and I sincerely believe it’s the thing to do to avoid catastrophe, which would be a loss against Finland.
We should know Canada’s choice soon, as the match will take place tomorrow at 1 PM.
