Canada: we need to change the goalkeeper for the next match

Unfortunately, Canada lost 3 to 1 last night against the United States in a completely crazy match at the Bell Centre.This is a painful defeat, especially after the incredible start to the match we witnessed, but in the end, the better team on paper came out on top.Canada had an excellent start to the match but faded away for the rest of the game.Seriously, we likely saw the best ten minutes of hockey in the last century in Montreal, but for the rest, it resembled quite a classic Montreal Canadiens game.Canada, just like the Habs, was less good than its opponent, and failed to capitalize on its chances, despite several very good scoring opportunities.So, what could have caused such a big change in direction in this match?

Well, the answer is simple: it’s Jordan Binnington.

The problem always has been, and will continue to be, Jordan Binnington. pic.twitter.com/hDvLMsna1Q — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) February 16, 2025

The turning point in this game was the very weak goal given up by Binnington to Jake Guentzel midway through the first period.Jordan Binnington simply cannot allow such a weak goal at such an important moment in such an important game.

Jake Guentzel’s goal silenced the crowd at the Bell Centre, which remained quiet for the rest of the match.

DYLAN LARKIN, MICHIGAN MAN THE USA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/t5MGZBbQdf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

In short, this goal had the effect of a cold shower and really broke the rhythm for Canada and the crowd.This is clearly where the game was lost, not to mention the second goal allowed by Jordan Binnington, which was also weak, as the puck went through his body under his arm.

In short, even though Binnington made some big saves in the game, the reality is that he cost Canada the match by failing to make a key save on Jake Guentzel’s shot.

This goal cut the legs out from under the Canadian players and fans, and it energized the Americans, who did not look back after that, even though the game was tied for a long stretch.You could feel that, on one side, Canada would have a hard time scoring one or two more goals against Connor Hellebuyck, while on the other side, a goal could come at any moment against Jordan Binnington.After two periods, with the United States leading 2 to 1, Canada faced a big challenge ahead: scoring more goals than the Americans in the third period, which would mean breaking through the Hellebuyck wall and praying that no one gets one past Jordan Binnington.It was practically a mission impossible.In short, for me, the conclusion is quite clear after two games: Canada needs to change goalies for the next match, which is against Finland.This will be a must-win game for both teams, as a win in regulation would mean automatic qualification for the finals against the United States.And for this occasion, I genuinely believe that Canada should trust Adin Hill in net.

The ideal choice would have been Logan Thompson from the start of the tournament, but oh well…

Even though he is not having the best season with the Vegas Golden Knights, Hill won the Stanley Cup in 2023, and he has recently demonstrated that he is capable of playing big games, more so than Binnington.Putting Hill in net against Finland would give Canada a new lease on life, as they have no room for error.

That would be my choice, and I sincerely believe it’s the thing to do to avoid catastrophe, which would be a loss against Finland.

We should know Canada’s choice soon, as the match will take place tomorrow at 1 PM.

In Brief

With a regulation win, Canada would secure a spot in the finals, even if Sweden wins in regulation against the United States.However, with an overtime victory, Canada could be eliminated if Sweden gets three points against the United States.In short, it will be a big day tomorrow.

Jake Guentzel proving to be ‘high-stakes player’ for U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off https://t.co/G07aeUJ0SO — Ben Hankinson (@BenHankinson) February 16, 2025

