Trump, number 51, on a Canadian shirt: a supporter stirs reactions

Whether you love hockey or not, tonight’s match is a must watch. For sports, political reasons, or any other, the Canada/United States matchup is sure to draw a large audience.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

Imagine being such a fucking idiot… And these are the same people who called «sheep» and «traitors» fellow Canadians who were trying their best to protect others in the face of uncertainty a few years ago. Scum of the earth. #4Nations https://t.co/DVxH04cSHO — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) February 15, 2025

This game is so important that even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is present. He made an Instagram post.Donald Trump, however, is not in Montreal tonight, but he is on the minds of many.Indeed, during the Sweden-Finland match (won by Finland in overtime) , a fan was spotted wearing a Canadian Trump jersey with the number 51. The image circulating on social media is really causing a stir.

Well, I imagine the fan was trying to make a joke, but it really didn’t land.

To add a bit more context, the American president has stated his desire to annex Canada and make the northern country the 51st state of the United States. Hence the number 51 on the back.

I won’t repeat what was said in the comments of the post, but it did not go over well. I invite you to take a look.

Given the circumstances of the past few weeks, the country’s economic situation, and the stakes on the ice this Saturday night, it may not have been a joke to make in this context in the eyes of many.

Did the guy leave the Bell Centre in one piece? Did he dare to show up at tonight’s much-anticipated match…?

Note that, unsurprisingly, despite Michel Lacroix’s calls, the American national anthem was booed during tonight’s game. I’m not surprised.

As for the Canadian national anthem: just chills!

Reunited and it feels so good … #Habs https://t.co/lTWQAyejID — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 16, 2025

The league KNOWS Danick pic.twitter.com/wgVySxLgIZ — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 16, 2025

Imaginez le Canada avec Price! https://t.co/lmHqTvNeQN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 15, 2025

Un triste constat par une légende à Québec https://t.co/YMiSx2TxTt — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 15, 2025

