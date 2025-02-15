Trump, number 51, on a Canadian shirt: a supporter stirs reactions

Trump, number 51, on a Canadian shirt: a supporter stirs reactionsRaphael Simard
Whether you love hockey or not, tonight’s match is a must watch. For sports, political reasons, or any other, the Canada/United States matchup is sure to draw a large audience.
See this post on Instagram
Imagine being such a fucking idiot…
And these are the same people who called «sheep» and «traitors» fellow Canadians who were trying their best to protect others in the face of uncertainty a few years ago.
Scum of the earth. #4Nations https://t.co/DVxH04cSHO
— Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) February 15, 2025
Well, I imagine the fan was trying to make a joke, but it really didn’t land.
I won’t repeat what was said in the comments of the post, but it did not go over well. I invite you to take a look.
Given the circumstances of the past few weeks, the country’s economic situation, and the stakes on the ice this Saturday night, it may not have been a joke to make in this context in the eyes of many.
Did the guy leave the Bell Centre in one piece? Did he dare to show up at tonight’s much-anticipated match…?
Note that, unsurprisingly, despite Michel Lacroix’s calls, the American national anthem was booed during tonight’s game. I’m not surprised.
In a nutshell
– Hey guys!
Reunited and it feels so good … #Habs https://t.co/lTWQAyejID
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 16, 2025
– A national hero.
The league KNOWS Danick pic.twitter.com/wgVySxLgIZ
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 16, 2025
– Obviously.
Imaginez le Canada avec Price! https://t.co/lmHqTvNeQN
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 15, 2025
– Really.
Un triste constat par une légende à Québec https://t.co/YMiSx2TxTt
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 15, 2025
– Haha.
I’m hearing the concession staff at the Bell Centre is charging anyone wearing a USA jersey 25% more on any purchases.
— Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) February 16, 2025