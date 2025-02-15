The Americans beat Canada and advance to the finals

The Americans beat Canada and advance to the finalsRaphael Simard
Heavy loss for Team Canada ahead of the long-awaited game against the Americans
I hope you were seated as soon as the game started, because within the second second, Matthew Tkachuk, who did not finish the game, dropped the gloves against Brandon Hagel, who wasn’t going to say no.
BRANDON HAGEL AND MATTHEW TKACHUK DROP GLOVES AT PUCK DROP
ABC
NOW BRADY TKACHUK AND SAM BENNETT ARE THROWING HAYMAKERS

THIS IS USA-CANADA HOCKEY
THIS IS USA-CANADA HOCKEY pic.twitter.com/TlqEfR0uIL
Do you think the fights stopped there? No. Six seconds after Brady’s fight, Colton Parayko and J.T. Miller danced their way in.
WE’VE GOT A THIRD FIGHT NINE SECONDS INTO THE GAME
JT MILLER AND COLTON PARAYKO pic.twitter.com/EcYyGPl8Ir
CONNOR MCDAVID TAKES THE ROOF OFF THE BELL CENTRE

1-0 CANADA
1-0 CANADA pic.twitter.com/MKWeQrWRmO
JAKE GUENTZEL GETS THE USA RIGHT BACK IN IT 1-1
DYLAN LARKIN GIVES USA THE LEAD IN THE 2ND
In the third period, Canada spent a good portion of the period in offensive territory, but didn’t have many great chances to score.
Final score: 3-1 the bad guys. They end their opponents’ 17 consecutive international victories.