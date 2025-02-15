The Americans beat Canada and advance to the finals

Credit: After years of waiting, the best Canadian and American players were finally facing off again. Finally! However, Canada had to cope without its best defenseman Cale Makar, who was apparently not fully recovered from his virus. Thomas Harley replaced him in the Canadian lineup. Heavy loss for Team Canada ahead of the long-awaited game against […]

After years of waiting, the best Canadian and American players were finally facing off again.Finally!However, Canada had to cope without its best defenseman Cale Makar, who was apparently not fully recovered from his virus. Thomas Harley replaced him in the Canadian lineup.

I hope you were seated as soon as the game started, because within the second second, Matthew Tkachuk, who did not finish the game, dropped the gloves against Brandon Hagel, who wasn’t going to say no.

And a second later, his brother Brady did the same against Sam Bennett.

Do you think the fights stopped there? No. Six seconds after Brady’s fight, Colton Parayko and J.T. Miller danced their way in.

What a start to the game! Three fights in nine seconds, indeed. If Canada needed it, they could have asked GSP to step ontothe ice.After tempers flared, it was time for hockey. Connor McDavid scored the first goal of the game with a superb rush.But a little later, Jordan Binnington allowed a very poor goal.In such an important game, you absolutely cannot give up a goal like that.However, he made a good comeback later.While shorthanded, he stopped the best American players buzzing near his net.But at the end of the second period, after a bad change, Dylan Larkin gave the visitors their first lead.

In the third period, Canada spent a good portion of the period in offensive territory, but didn’t have many great chances to score.

The Americans held firm and scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

Final score: 3-1 the bad guys. They end their opponents’ 17 consecutive international victories.

Overtime

Canada will play its last qualifying phase game on Monday at 1 PM against Finland. The game will take place at TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins.Here is the standings of the four nations tournament after two games on each side:1. United States 2-0-0-0 6 points2. Canada 0-1-0-1 2 points3. Finland 0-1-0-1 2 points4. Sweden 0-0-2-0 2 pointsOn Monday, Canada will face Finland in the afternoon and in the evening, the Swedes will clash with the Americans. Both games will be presented at TD Garden in Boston.Despite the loss, Canada still controls its destiny. With a victory in regulation time on Monday, our favorites would advance to the next stage.