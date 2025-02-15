Potential departures of Evans, Armia, and Dvorak: Joshua Roy better be ready

Potential departures of Evans, Armia, and Dvorak: Joshua Roy better be readyMathis Therrien
His future in Montreal is in jeopardy → https://t.co/3SvbqHbuD7
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 14, 2025
« He needs to get his act together to be a true professional to the core. »
Mathias Brunet explains what Joshua Roy needs to do to establish himself in the NHL
The exclusive episode for Patreon subscribers comes out tomorrow!!!https://t.co/OV1Osz6Hu8 pic.twitter.com/6R115Fuy3S
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) February 6, 2025
It’s all a matter of attitude and work ethic for Roy, but at this point, it seems that it would take a miracle.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the Habs’ lineup looks like after the trade deadline.
Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky
Patrik Laine – Kirby Dach – Emil Heineman
Alex Newhook – Owen Beck – Joshua Roy
Brendan Gallagher – Oliver Kapanen* – Josh Anderson
I placed an asterisk next to Kapanen’s name, given that he is currently playing in Sweden with Timra IK, and he will not join the Habs until his team finishes its season and is eliminated from playoff contention.
He therefore wouldn’t be there immediately after March 7, but he would eventually join the Tricolore.
I’m thinking, among others, of Jared Davidson, 22, who is probably just waiting for his chance in the NHL, while having an excellent season in Laval with 29 points, including 16 goals, in 42 games.
In short, Roy better be ready if he doesn’t want to be pushed aside, and if he wants to stand out before the arrival of Ivan Demidov next season and Michael Hage in the coming seasons.
The Quebecer won’t really have many more chances since he has already disappointed several times, including this season at training camp and at the beginning of the campaign.
In Brief
– A superstition?
Team USA yesterday in Palma for the second time this week. pic.twitter.com/kBhntSs4DE
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 15, 2025
– From enemies to compatriots in a trio.
Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand are not only teammates at the 4 Nations, but they’re now linemates.
Can they slow the Tkachuks? Jon Cooper hopes so.
The whole thing is just weird. https://t.co/ewyQT8xMtp
— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 15, 2025
– A Habs prospect to keep an eye on.
Habs Prospect Tyler Thorpe scores his 22nd goal of the season for the #22! He now has 43 points in 52 games this season. Thorpe has a laser shot with an incredible quick release and a deadly right-handed shot! Watch out for this prospect’s goal-scoring ability. … pic.twitter.com/KPoyHJVwML
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 15, 2025
– What a beautiful goal for his 200th!
For the 200th time: “and the goal!”
Stephane Da Costa fires his 230th KHL career goal! pic.twitter.com/KR4I9wfNDg
— KHL (@khl_eng) February 15, 2025
–