“Now we are the big brother”: Patrik Laine sends a jab at Sweden

“Now we are the big brother”: Patrik Laine sends a jab at SwedenFélix Forget
Without being the most spectacular match, it was definitely an intense game… and the Finnish guys, who won 4-3 in overtime, acknowledged it.
Mikko Rantanen: “That felt like a playoff game.”
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2025
We are the big brother now. – Patrik Laine
Patrik Laine on ESPN: “We’re the big brother now.” @emilymkaplan #4nations
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 15, 2025
And Laine took advantage of his team’s victory to add a little extra.
We know that some of Laine’s remarks in the media this season have come back to haunt him, but with his performance today, he can afford to be a bit cocky. He was named the second star of the game, having gathered two assists.
Laine a été nommé 2e étoile du match après la victoire de 4-3 en prolongation de la Finlande!
Laine’s named 2nd star of the game following Finland’s 4-3 OT win!
#GoHabsGo | #4Nations pic.twitter.com/uicATgeaU3
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 15, 2025
We even saw him getting into it with Joel Eriksson Ek… and that’s not typical for him.
Joel Eriksson Ek going AT IT with Patrik Laine pic.twitter.com/Rm36rxjCMR
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 15, 2025
And clearly, we saw today what an inspired Laine can do on the ice. Let’s hope he can build on that now.
Overtime
Moreover, after the match, the Swedish team’s coach, Sam Hallam, briefly discussed the goalie change he made after the first period.
Let’s remember that Linus Ullmark replaced Filip Gustavsson at the start of the second period.
Sweden coach Sam Hallam went out of his way to point out Gustavsson was not pulled for performance-related reasons.
The goalie is battling illness https://t.co/a3raYtFFl5
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 15, 2025