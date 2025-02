Credit: What a crazy start to the match! First of all, the American national anthem was booed (despite the instructions from Michel Lacroix) and there were not even three seconds played when the two Tkachuk brothers dropped the gloves. Wow! MATTHEW TKACHUK AND BRANDON HAGEL DROP THE GLOVES OFF THE BAT pic.twitter.com/NlBt1UcHRf — B/R Open Ice […]

MATTHEW TKACHUK AND BRANDON HAGEL DROP THE GLOVES OFF THE BAT pic.twitter.com/NlBt1UcHRf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

NOW BRADY TKACHUK AND SAM BENNETT ARE THROWING HAYMAKERS THIS IS USA-CANADA HOCKEY pic.twitter.com/TlqEfR0uIL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

Now Parayko vs Miller. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 16, 2025

What a crazy start to the match!First of all, the American national anthem was booed (despite the instructions from Michel Lacroix) and there were not even three seconds played when the two Tkachuk brothers dropped the gloves.Wow!And at 19:51, after the first official stoppage of play, Colton Parayko and J.T. Miller threw down the gloves in turn.Three fights in nine seconds. That must be a record.

