Injury: Aleksander Barkov “remembered that he is not a soccer player”

 Félix Forget
This afternoon, Finland beat Sweden in an emotional match. Patrik Laine was very solid in his team’s victory… and he even took the opportunity to taunt Sweden after the match.

It was an intense game, and above all, it was an important victory for Finland, who was playing for its survival in the tournament.

That said, in the second period, the Finnish team had a scare: their captain, Aleksander Barkov, appeared to be uncomfortable on the bench. Here is the sequence during which he got injured:

What we notice is that it seems he got injured kicking the puck, which had just been forcefully pushed by Victor Hedman.

The good news, however, is that he was able to finish the game… and he doesn’t seem to be injured too seriously.

Because he was able to take it all lightly:

I remembered that I wasn’t a soccer player. – Aleksander Barkov

Usually, when we talk about injuries and soccer players, it is often in a more negative light. After all, the reputation of soccer players is that they don’t have a high tolerance for pain, especially when compared to hockey players.

However, in this case, Barkov seems to be speaking about it all as a joke in reference to his injury. We can think he was uncomfortable in his foot or ankle, but at least he was able to finish the game.

And with Finland still in the thick of the race for a spot in the tournament finals, the club will really need their captain for their match against Canada on Monday.

Let’s hope that by then, he will remember that he is not a soccer player.


