Injury: Aleksander Barkov “remembered that he is not a soccer player”

Replay of the play where it appears Barkov suffers a lower body injury. Hedman dumping the puck seemed like Barkov blocked it with his skate and skated to the bench in pain. Hopefully nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/jbTMgmOeLB — David (@David954FLA) February 15, 2025

I remembered that I wasn’t a soccer player. – Aleksander Barkov

Safe to say @GeorgesLaraque is PUMPED for Canada-USA and has a message to the Canadian team pic.twitter.com/EPQQxvMMZn — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 15, 2025

NHL legends Teemu Selanne and Peter Forsberg had a little bet on today’s Finland vs. Sweden game (HT @PierreVLeBrun) pic.twitter.com/5jXzQukrpF — BarDown (@BarDown) February 15, 2025

So far, I would say the longer TV timeout (and shorter intermission) experiment hasn’t been met with open arms by all. Again, the NHL will de-brief after the 4 Nations to see if it’s something it wants to carry into next season full-time. But I would say the initial reaction… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 15, 2025

Un sixième gain de suite pour la Victoire ! Les Sirens de New York n’ont pas fait le poids face aux Montréalaises!#lphf #pwhl #victoiremtl #rcsports pic.twitter.com/UDyNG8dfBq — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 15, 2025

Il devient un problème à New York. https://t.co/8qFFk8TWZD — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 15, 2025

This afternoon, Finland beat Sweden in an emotional match. Patrik Laine was very solid in his team’s victory … and he even took the opportunity to taunt Sweden after the match It was an intense game, and above all, it was an important victory for Finland, who was playing for its survival in the tournament.That said, in the second period, the Finnish team had a scare: their captain, Aleksander Barkov, appeared to be uncomfortable on the bench. Here is the sequence during which he got injured:What we notice is that it seems he got injured kicking the puck, which had just been forcefully pushed by Victor Hedman.The good news, however, is that he was able to finish the game… and he doesn’t seem to be injured too seriously.Because he was able to take it all lightly:Usually, when we talk about injuries and soccer players, it is often in a more negative light. After all, the reputation of soccer players is that they don’t have a high tolerance for pain, especially when compared to hockey players.However, in this case, Barkov seems to be speaking about it all as a joke in reference to his injury. We can think he was uncomfortable in his foot or ankle, but at least he was able to finish the game.And with Finland still in the thick of the race for a spot in the tournament finals, the club willneed their captain for their match against Canada on Monday.Let’s hope that by then, he will remember that he is not a soccer player.– Georges Laraque is ready for tonight.– I love it.– Longer commercial breaks: the test at the Four Nations Confrontation does really not please everyone.– The Victory is on fire.– This will be worth watching.