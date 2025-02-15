Four Nations: Joel Armia left out against Sweden

Four Nations: Joel Armia left out against SwedenMathis Therrien
It’s a very big day today in the world of hockey, as two of the biggest rivalries in history will face off on the ice at the Bell Centre.
Armia OUT
Kakko IN
“Armia is okay, but he took some bad penalties,” his coach explained to me.
It’s very unfortunate for Armia, but in the end, it’s also good news for the Habs, as it avoids the risks of him getting injured just before the trade deadline.
Mikael Granlund will take Patrik Laine’s place on Finland’s second line.
Laine is supposed to play on the Finnish third line against Sweden. @TVASports
As for the power play, logically, let’s hope Laine is still on the first unit.
