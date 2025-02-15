Four Nations: Joel Armia left out against Sweden

It’s a very big day today in the world of hockey, as two of the biggest rivalries in history will face off on the ice at the Bell Centre.

Armia OUT Kakko IN “Armia is okay, but he took some bad penalties,” his coach explained to me. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 15, 2025

Indeed, we will see the Scandinavian rivalry (Sweden vs Finland) in action starting at 1 PM, and regarding the North American rivalry (Canada vs United States), we can follow it tonight starting at 8 PM.So, two very big matches will take place today, all thanks to the Four Nations Tournament, which brings together the best players from each of these four countries.As for the first match at 1 PM, well, as fans of the Montreal Canadiens, we all thought we might see two Finnish forwards from the Habs, namely Joel Armia and Patrik Laine, in action.But unfortunately, bad news for Joel Armia and Habs fans, the number 40 of the Tricolore will be left out this afternoon in favor of Kaapo Kakko.Indeed, after participating in the heavy 6 to 1 defeat against the United States, Armia will have to watch his team face Sweden from the stands of the Bell Centre.

It’s very unfortunate for Armia, but in the end, it’s also good news for the Habs, as it avoids the risks of him getting injured just before the trade deadline.

Mikael Granlund will take Patrik Laine’s place on Finland’s second line. Laine is supposed to play on the Finnish third line against Sweden. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 15, 2025

As for the other Finnish forward on the Habs, well, Patrik Laine has been demoted from the second to the third line in favor of Mikael Granlund.

As for the power play, logically, let’s hope Laine is still on the first unit.

The Finnish coach clearly did not like the match of the two Habs players, who both faced demotion.In short, it will still be a very interesting match to follow starting at 1 PM, as it will be a crucial match for both teams.

In his last 26 international games, Sidney Crosby is 26-0-0 Will he extend that record tonight against the USA? #4Nations pic.twitter.com/HrvIkJfh8W — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 15, 2025

“It’s going so fast as a tournament” – Marie-Philip Poulinhttps://t.co/jgBnl2CtKx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 15, 2025

