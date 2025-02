Credit: Sad news regarding a former player of the Canadiens. Donald Brashear has been arrested for assaulting a woman, according to information from Maxime Truman, who discussed it on X. He has been charged, but he chose to plead not guilty. The prosecutor opposed his release before the trial. Brashear is currently at the Quebec detention […]

Sad news regarding a former player of the Canadiens.Donald Brashear has been arrested for assaulting a woman, according to information from Maxime Truman, who discussed it on X. He has been charged, but he chose to plead not guilty.The prosecutor opposed his release before the trial.Brashear is currently at the Quebec detention center. However, he is reportedly kept separate from others for safety reasons, as reported by Maxime Truman.This is therefore an important story.It should be noted that this is not the first time Donald Brashear has been arrested in his life. He has previously pleaded guilty to charges of mischief and possession of cocaine in the past.This was in 2019.We hope this situation ends in the best possible way for everyone involved. After all, these are never pleasant stories to hear. Our thoughts are with the alleged victim.Let us remember that Brashear was hired as an assistant in Quebec in the LNAH in 2024.