Cale Makar skated with the Canadian team (and Thomas Harley was not allowed to)Félix Forget
Makar giving it a go this morning. Harley waiting patiently. pic.twitter.com/E5SJfd8pJq
— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 15, 2025
A warm welcome for Thomas Harley who steps on the ice near the end of Canada’s morning skate. Makar participated while Harley watched from the hallway. pic.twitter.com/p63c8Pakmv
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 15, 2025
Everything indicates that Jordan Binnington will again be the starting goalie for Team Canada tonight.
First goalie to leave the ice at the end of the practice — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 15, 2025
A look at Team USA’s lineup at practice… we are sticking with the same lines as in the 3rd period against Finland.
B.Tkachuk-Eichel-M.Tkachuk
Guentzel-Matthews-Hughes
Miller-Larkin-Boldy
Nelson-Trocheck-Connor
Werenski-McAvoy
Hanifin-Fox
Slavin-Faber
— Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 15, 2025
They don’t call him LehKEY for nothing pic.twitter.com/0NctxVF7MH
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 15, 2025
After 10 seasons coaching him, Mike Sullivan must (temporarily) face him Canada : United States at 7 PM tonight on 98.5FM and the Cogeco network @JeremyFilosa pic.twitter.com/fDxGgrKQiv
— 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) February 15, 2025
Focused
Locked. In.#GoHabsGo | #4Nations pic.twitter.com/rCNbo8s5YS — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 15, 2025
This does not bode well for his future in Toronto. https://t.co/L7uN9Ygetu
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 15, 2025