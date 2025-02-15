Cale Makar skated with the Canadian team (and Thomas Harley was not allowed to)

Credit: This evening, at the Bell Centre, a match that will be very intense is expected. After all, even though Sweden and Finland will be in action this afternoon, it’s tonight’s duel that captures the attention. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that this duel will pit Canada against the United States. […]

Makar giving it a go this morning. Harley waiting patiently. pic.twitter.com/E5SJfd8pJq — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 15, 2025

A warm welcome for Thomas Harley who steps on the ice near the end of Canada’s morning skate. Makar participated while Harley watched from the hallway. pic.twitter.com/p63c8Pakmv — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 15, 2025

Everything indicates that Jordan Binnington will again be the starting goalie for Team Canada tonight. First goalie to leave the ice at the end of the practice — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 15, 2025

In Summary

A look at Team USA’s lineup at practice… we are sticking with the same lines as in the 3rd period against Finland. B.Tkachuk-Eichel-M.Tkachuk

Guentzel-Matthews-Hughes

Miller-Larkin-Boldy

Nelson-Trocheck-Connor Werenski-McAvoy

Hanifin-Fox

Slavin-Faber — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 15, 2025

They don’t call him LehKEY for nothing pic.twitter.com/0NctxVF7MH — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 15, 2025

After 10 seasons coaching him, Mike Sullivan must (temporarily) face him Canada : United States at 7 PM tonight on 98.5FM and the Cogeco network @JeremyFilosa pic.twitter.com/fDxGgrKQiv — 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) February 15, 2025

This evening, at the Bell Centre, a match that will beintense is expected. After all, even though Sweden and Finland will be in action this afternoon, it’s tonight’s duel that captures the attention.And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that this duel will pit Canada against the United States.For both sporting and political reasons, this is a match that clearly stirs passions. You can feel that both teams really want to win this match… and that makes Cale Makar’s health the topic of the moment.Let’s recall that yesterday, the Avalanche defenseman was unable to practice with the rest of the team because he was sick. So, we were wondering if he would be able to play tonight…And the good news is that this morning, Makar was back on the ice for practice.We will have to wait for Jon Cooper’s confirmation regarding his defenseman’s participation in tonight’s game, but seeing Makar practice this morning is a good sign. In a match that is so important, we can hope that he will be able to play if he feels good after the morning session.It should also be noted that given Makar’s presence on the ice this morning, his possible replacement for tonight’s game, Thomas Harley, was not allowed to step on the ice. With Shea Theodore injured and Makar absent, the Canadian team was able to recall Harley on the condition that he would only step on the ice if Canada had only five other healthy defensemen.Well, technically, Harley did step on the ice… but it was only at the very end of the session while the guys were at center ice (and Makar had left the ice). Harley was not on the ice at the same time as Makar, in fact.This is therefore good news for the Canadian team, which saw its #1 defenseman on the ice this morning just hours before an extremely important game.Moreover, it should be noted that for this match, we should expect to see Jordan Binnington back in goal for Canada. He was the first goalie to leave the ice at the end of practice… and that’s often a pretty clear sign of the starting goalie’s identity.– The U.S. lineup remains unchanged.– I love it.– It will be special for the coach.– Patrik Laine will be the only Canadiens player in action today.– This is not reassuring.