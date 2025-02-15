Advice for Ivan Demidov: Pavel Bure contradicts Alex Ovechkin

Advice for Ivan Demidov: Pavel Bure contradicts Alex OvechkinMathis Therrien
If the Canadiens’ prospect wants to score a Michigan goal, then let him do it.
“We play for the fans. People come to see inspiring and exciting hockey. If Demidov wants to score a lacrosse-style goal, he should do it!” – Pavel Bure
“Obviously, there is a line between entertainment and ‘showing off’, but that’s why I was so loved, because I played for the fans.” – Pavel Bure
Don't miss those two games today.
Two historic rivalries, one day of hockey.
The CN Tower lights in red and white at the top of the hour every night for Canada
no way he gives it up. he'll be wearing that thing to bingo
Recap of the Canadiens' prospects performances yesterday.
Habs Prospects Results 02/14/25
Västerås IK 1 Djurgårdens IF 6
Filip Eriksson 0 PTS
Fribourg-Gottéron 3 ZSC Lions 2 OT
Vinzenz Rohrer (13) 1 PTS 3 SOG TOI 16:13
Trois-Rivières Lions 2 Adirondack Thunder 1
Florida Everblades 7 Indy Fuel 3
The world number one banned for three months.
WADA also stated that «Sinner had no intent to violate anti-doping rules and gained no competitive advantage.» He essentially gets suspended due to alleged negligence by his physiotherapist.

«Under the code and by virtue of Cas precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the…
