Advice for Ivan Demidov: Pavel Bure contradicts Alex Ovechkin

Ivan Demidov is a young and polarizing prospect, both in North America and Russia.He represents a key element in the future of Russian hockey, and additionally, he signifies the future of the Montreal Canadiens, the team that has had the most success in NHL history.It is thus understandable why so many important people are questioned about Ivan Demidov, and why so many closely follow his performances.Everyone has their advice, and earlier this week, none other than the greatest Russian player of all time, Alex Ovechkin, spoke about Demidov, giving him a specific piece of advice if he wants to become a great player.This advice was not to be too extravagant, which in itself is good advice.However, another Russian legend disagrees with this advice from the great Alexander Ovechkin.Indeed, Pavel Bure contradicted Ovi in a recent interview he gave to RG Media. For Bure, it is crucial that Demidov never forgets that hockey players play primarily for the fans.People come to watch hockey to see exciting plays and extraordinary highlights, and that is something Demidov should never forget, according to Pavel Bure.

If the Canadiens’ prospect wants to score a Michigan goal, then let him do it.

“We play for the fans. People come to see inspiring and exciting hockey. If Demidov wants to score a lacrosse-style goal, he should do it!” – Pavel Bure

“Obviously, there is a line between entertainment and ‘showing off’, but that’s why I was so loved, because I played for the fans.” – Pavel Bure

In Brief

Bure also reminded that this is exactly why he was so loved throughout his career; it was because he played for the fans and put on a show for the people.In short, the Vancouver Canucks legend gave very good advice to Ivan Demidov, considering that in Montreal, that is exactly what the crowd wants: a show.And starting next season, Demidov is likely to dazzle the Canadiens fans.

