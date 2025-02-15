4 Nations: Patrik Laine shines in a big victory for Finland

4 Nations: Patrik Laine shines in a big victory for FinlandFélix Forget
Lines for Sweden vs. Finland.
Puck drop sometime within an hour of 1:00 PM ET, who knows? #4Nations pic.twitter.com/8DafUeO2Ol — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) February 15, 2025
Mika Zibanejad gets the party started for Sweden! #4Nations
— NHL (@NHL) February 15, 2025
LUOSTARINEN LUNDELL
LUOSTARINEN LUNDELL

The @FlaPanthers players connect, and this game is tied! #4Nations
— NHL (@NHL) February 15, 2025
MOOOOOSE!!
MOOOOOSE!!

Mikko Rantanen puts Finland ahead in the final moments of the first period! #4Nations
— NHL (@NHL) February 15, 2025
Rasmus Dahlin pinches in from the point and this game is tied yet again! #4Nations
— NHL (@NHL) February 15, 2025
Erik Karlsson finds the twine for the second goal of the period from a Swedish defenseman! #4Nations
— NHL (@NHL) February 15, 2025
The Finnish captain joins in on the fun! #4Nations
— NHL (@NHL) February 15, 2025
Joel Eriksson Ek going AT IT with Patrik Laine pic.twitter.com/Rm36rxjCMR
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 15, 2025
AFTER A NEAR GOAL AT ONE END, MIKAEL GRANLUND RIPS IT HOME TO WIN IT FOR TEAM FINLAND AT THE OTHER pic.twitter.com/wIHc35TlF3
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 15, 2025
Overtime
Lehkonen-Haula-Teravainen have only seen one shift 5-on-5 in third. Since Kakko moved up, Finland rolling three lines. https://t.co/SFNWkbQG99
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 15, 2025
P.K. Subban and Mark Messier at Bell Centre for Sweden vs. Finland 4 Nations Face-Off game. #Habs pic.twitter.com/h5kLceEtRn
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 15, 2025
Four Nations Standings:
3 points — USA
2 points — Canada
2 points — Finland
2 points — Sweden
It’s anyone’s tournament. pic.twitter.com/DsOJfeE329 — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 15, 2025