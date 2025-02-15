Skip to content
4 Nations: Carey Price spotted in the vicinity of the Bell Centre

 Félix Forget
Today, at the Bell Centre, we are treated to a big day of international hockey. While Sweden and Finland are currently facing off, we will also enjoy a Canada/United States showdown in the evening.

And of course, here, it’s especially this second duel that is causing a lot of buzz.

This morning, in a piece for Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman hinted that the NHL and the NHLPA have planned guests for the pre-game ceremony that they are trying as much as possible not to reveal publicly.

Friedman didn’t elaborate, but he relayed a prediction from the producer of his podcast: what if Celine Dion showed up?

However, what is really interesting is that in the vicinity of the Bell Centre today, someone has come to visit.

And that person is none other than… Carey Price, according to what Marco D’Amico reports.

Of course, it’s possible that all this is just a coincidence. There exists a world in which the former goalie of the Canadiens is simply in town because he wanted to see the best hockey players in the world on the international stage…

But there is also a world in which he will be introduced to the crowd tonight. And clearly, if that’s the case, we should expect a very, very strong reaction from the crowd.

Clearly, introducing Carey Price to the crowd at the Bell Centre, regardless of the context, is a good recipe for the crowd to react. That said, introducing him in a context where tonight’s game is being extremely anticipated (for both sporting and political reasons), could amplify that reaction.

And Price has had his share of success defending Canada’s colors in the past, after all. It would make a lot of sense to introduce him.

Gossipmongers will say he could take Jordan Binnington’s place, who will be the starting goalie for the team tonight, in front of the Canadian net… but if Price is indeed introduced to the crowd before the game, it would give a boost of energy to a crowd that would already be hyped up.

I can’t wait for 8 PM, and you?


