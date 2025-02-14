TVA Sports: negotiate with Gary Bettman while telling him to get lost

TVA Sports: negotiate with Gary Bettman while telling him to get lostMaxime Truman
“Welcome to what will be your journey in the business world. If there’s one thing to remember, it’s this: your personal values must always align with those of your company. Always ensure that what you say or do as an individual does not harm your company, and vice versa.”
[OPINION] Get lost, Gary! | Column by @jnblanchetJDQ https://t.co/xFDzV7r5sp
— Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) February 14, 2025
Overtime
The #CFMTL allegedly requested that their match tomorrow be closed to the public. https://t.co/NeCRgfkhIY
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 13, 2025