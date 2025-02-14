Transaction idea (Frank Seravalli): Jake Evans… to Toronto

It seems that the Jake Evans situation is becoming more complicated as time goes on.He is (really) not close to reaching an agreement with the Canadiens on the terms of a new contract, and the possibility of seeing him leave is becoming more popular every day.

Even his clan thinks that he will be “not at all” able to sign a new deal with the Canadiens…

Obviously, everything has been said about the center player.

There’s a chance we could see him traded by the deadline because the Canadiens won’t want to lose him for nothing this summer on the market. And if that happens, we can believe that the Canadiens will be able to get a good return for his services.

Frank Seravalli (Daily Faceoff) had fun building a trade involving Evans, and it looks like this.

It’s mainly the team receiving Evans in the trade that made me jump:

Evans for Roni Hirvonen and a 2nd round pick

On paper, the idea is still logical:Roni Hirvonen is viewed as a B prospect.

We’re talking about a 23-year-old center player who was selected in the second round (59th overall) in 2020 and has been playing in the American League since arriving in North America in 2023.

But regardless of the return, where it becomes logical in Seravalli’s “proposal” is in the quality of the return. I don’t see the Canadiens trading Evans to a divisional rival, but that will be for another discussion.

A 2nd round pick with a prospect is exactly what the Canadiens received for Artturi Lehkonen. Evans and Lehkonen are similar in a way because they were filling the same role in Montreal… But Lehkonen exploded after arriving in Colorado.

My question is this: would that be enough for you to be convinced to trade Evans?

He holds great value in Montreal because he fills an important role… But on the other hand, the Canadiens need to get something in return for his services instead of losing him for free this summer when the player will be able to test the free-agent market.

The Evans situation continues to stir discussion, ultimately… And it will continue to be the case until March 7.

We’ll have to see if he is traded or not!

