The SKA has released a Valentine’s Day card featuring Ivan Demidov on it

On this Friday, it’s Valentine’s Day.

First of all, I want to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to everyone celebrating it.

For the occasion of the day of love and romance, the SKA of Saint Petersburg posted a Valentine’s card on TikTok, featuring Ivan Demidov.

So far, so good, but it’s when you understand what’s written on it that it can provoke reactions, especially in Montreal.

«Why Montreal when I have you?»

SKA posted a valentine with Demidov on TikTok pic.twitter.com/bW7Qivi2ZI — Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) February 14, 2025

Thanks to the internet user Milena (who wrote in Russian on her account), we were able to get the translation of the message on this card.Once again, the SKA shoots a little jab at the Canadiens, hoping Demidov will re-sign in Saint Petersburg.Well thought out, nonetheless.

If it weren’t for the internet user Milena, it probably would have gone unnoticed.

I invite you to follow this Twitter/X page, as it shares interesting content about Demidov and the KHL.

We know how difficult it can be to find information in Russia…

The SKA clearly hopes to see its young prospect stay in Russia after the current season, although it seems unlikely at the moment.

Recently, Demidov was also asked about his future in Russia and the fact that Roman Rotenberg wouldn’t let him go to Montreal until he wins the Gagarin Cup.

You have to admit, that’s something…But nothing surprises us anymore with Rotenberg, who has shown us all kinds of surprises.

Let’s see what he has in store for the rest of this season.

