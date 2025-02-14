Skip to content
Teemu Selanne’s advice for Patrik Laine

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Teemu Selanne’s advice for Patrik Laine
Credit: Getty Images
Do I need to remind you of the context in which Patrik Laine quickly put Canadiens fans against him?

These days, it’s tough for the Finn. It seems like he is stuck in his old patterns, and the worst thing that could have happened to him, in hindsight, is his strong start with the CH.

If he hadn’t scored in droves in December, he would be treated like Kirby Dach: considered still injured.

In fact, I say he has alienated the fans… but they still want to see Laine succeed. Yesterday, when he received a standing ovation from the Montreal crowd, it was a good sign.

People in Montreal want him to succeed.

But to be successful, he will need to find consistency. This is what Teemu Selanne, the legendary Finnish player in NHL history, stated when he was asked about the end of his compatriot’s honeymoon period.

Marc De Foy has just reported this in an article that I invite you to read.

In essence, Selanne talks about consistency and confidence. And in my eyes, they come hand in hand since if you score often, you won’t lose confidence in your abilities.

He could have also talked about effort… but one understands why Selanne didn’t throw his compatriot under the bus, who wasn’t exactly perfect last night.

Of course, we all know that most scorers are streaky players. This makes it not always easy to manage within a hockey club. Remember Max Pacioretty?

Maybe Laine, who failed to score yesterday, will regain his confidence under the colors of Finland. And if so, it will be a nice victory for the Montreal Canadiens.


