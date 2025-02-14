Skip to content
Rocket: David Reinbacher trained with a regular jersey

 Marc-Olivier Cook
David Reinbacher has not yet played this season.

He suffered a significant injury during training camp that forced him to go under the knife.

But according to the latest news, his return is approaching quite quickly.

This is evident as Reinbacher trained in a regular jersey this morning.

He joined the Rocket’s practice on the ice in Laval.

This is a good sign for what lies ahead:

It should be noted that according to Vincent Demuy’s information, Logan Mailloux was not on the ice with the rest of his teammates.

His health status will need to be monitored, and the Rocket announced that Mailloux will “need a more extensive medical evaluation.”

Hoping it’s not too serious…

Laurent Dauphin — also absent from practice — is being evaluated on a daily basis:

There is still no official date for David Reinbacher’s return, but seeing him progress at this rate is interesting.

We all can’t wait to see him play games because he needs to develop… And we should also remember that he left a good impression at the end of last season with the Rocket.

He will likely need some time to regain his rhythm, but that’s okay. The important thing is that he is able to return to play and continue his development… Especially since the Rocket is currently at the top of the AHL standings.

This could help the defender find success quite quickly.


