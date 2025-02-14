Rocket: David Reinbacher trained with a regular jersey

Credit: David Reinbacher has not yet played this season. He suffered a significant injury during training camp that forced him to go under the knife. But according to the latest news, his return is approaching quite quickly. This is evident as Reinbacher trained in a regular jersey this morning. He joined the Rocket’s practice on the […]

David Reinbacher has not yet played this season.He suffered a significant injury during training camp that forced him to go under the knife.But according to the latest news, his return is approaching quite quickly.This is evident as Reinbacher trained in a regular jersey this morning.

He joined the Rocket’s practice on the ice in Laval.

At the Guimond arena this morning for the @RocketLaval practice. No Laurent Dauphin, nor Logan Mailloux on the ice. BUT, David Reinbacher is there in a regular jersey. He is dangerously close to returning to play. pic.twitter.com/dcXJr8Eb4X — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) February 14, 2025

This is a good sign for what lies ahead:

It should be noted that according to Vincent Demuy’s information, Logan Mailloux was not on the ice with the rest of his teammates.

His health status will need to be monitored, and the Rocket announced that Mailloux will “need a more extensive medical evaluation.”

Hoping it’s not too serious…

Laurent Dauphin — also absent from practice — is being evaluated on a daily basis:

Forward Laurent Dauphin (lower body) is evaluated on a daily basis. Defender Logan Mailloux will not participate in practice today (upper body). He will need a more extensive medical evaluation. Forward Laurent Dauphin (lower-body) is out… — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 14, 2025

There is still no official date for David Reinbacher’s return, but seeing him progress at this rate is interesting.

We all can’t wait to see him play games because he needs to develop… And we should also remember that he left a good impression at the end of last season with the Rocket.

He will likely need some time to regain his rhythm, but that’s okay. The important thing is that he is able to return to play and continue his development… Especially since the Rocket is currently at the top of the AHL standings.

In brief

This could help the defender find success quite quickly.

– Nice thought.

A beautiful tribute from the American team to Johnny Gaudreau ( : @PierreVLeBrun) pic.twitter.com/i97rCjB6ED — RDS (@RDSca) February 14, 2025

– To be continued.

Jon Cooper, asked if he expects Cale Makar to play for Canada tomorrow night: “Expect is a big word, but I’m confident. I’m confident he’ll be there.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2025

– The great Marcus Stroman.

“I’m a starter.” At least he finally showed up at the Yankees’ camp… https://t.co/1XQ5aHzL6C — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 14, 2025

– Oh really?