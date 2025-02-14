Pierre McGuire absolutely does not want Samuel Montembeault in goal tomorrow

Unless Sweden wins in overtime and Canada wins in regulation, our favorites will not qualify for the finals of the Four Nations tournament tomorrow. A different story for the Americans, however, who can qualify without relying on another nation.

For the Canadians, then, Monday’s match could have been meaningless — unless Jon Cooper absolutely wanted to get the last changes at TD Garden for the grand final.

I say this because a meaningless game against the Finns might allow Samuel Montembeault (or Adin Hill) to guard the Canadian net at least once. But as it’s going, the lone Quebecer in the tournament is unlikely to see any action, unfortunately. And if we were to believe Pierre McGuire, there’s no chance he will be in net for the most important game at the Bell Centre in 30 years.

On the podcast The Sick Podcast – The eye test, McGuire and Jimmy Murphy received a question from a fan. He wondered if Monty should start the game since it’s a Saturday night at the Bell Centre and the Tricolore goalie has played several games like that.

McGuire’s response needs to be clear.

Pierre McGuire doesn’t believe Sam Montembeault should get the start for Canada on Saturday “No, No, No and No and No!”#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/L2aUYXqWTC — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) February 14, 2025

Montembeault has international experience. He even won a gold medal with Canada a few years ago.

Would he be a good choice for tomorrow? Maybe. Will he be the coach’s choice? No.

After all, Jordan Binnington held the fort in overtime on Wednesday (he played a good game) and if Cooper wanted to turn to another goalie, it would be Adin Hill, I’m pretty sure. It’s unfortunate for Monty, but at least he can still experience it up close without being able to participate.

Whether it’s Logan Thompson, Mackenzie Blackwood or Darcy Kuemper Binnington, Hill or Montembeault, the starting goalie will have the heavy task of stopping the Tkachuk brothers and the rest of the Americans. If they win in 60 minutes, they will be in the final at home, at TD Garden, on Thursday.

