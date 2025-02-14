«Jake Evans’ clan does not believe at all that he will get along with the Canadian»

Everything changed in public in 24 hours → https://t.co/KkUdPVHO0f — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 10, 2025

Trade Jake Evans… don’t trade Jake Evans… extend Jake Evans’ contract… don’t extend Jake Evans’ contract…Currently, everyone is wondering what the future holds for the center player with the Canadiens. And let’s just say that hearing him speak in the past tense about the CH hasn’t exactly reassured people.On the contrary.Of course, it’s possible that Evans, a player who has never experienced such a situation, doesn’t have a good read on the situation. It’s also possible that he is too emotional about it to keep a cool head.But it’s also possible that he is really nearing the end of his time in the city.Regarding this, Tony Marinaro (Sick Podcast) revealed information about the negotiations. What he claims is that, at the moment, the Evans camp does not believe at all that they will be able to come to an agreement with the Canadiens.Those are strong words, indeed.Does this mean he is asking for too many years? Too much money per year? Does he have a chance of going elsewhere in the coming weeks, possibly by the deadline?That is a possibility on the table, indeed.That being said, it’s also important to keep in mind that things can change quickly. Sometimes, it only takes a phone call to change the wind’s direction.And what helps in turning the tide on certain contract processes is a deadline that is approaching. And the one on March 7 could potentially change things by creating a sense of urgency.If he is traded, one must wonder if Joel Armia, his faithful companion on the bottom-6 and on the Canadiens’ penalty kill, will be traded in turn.And if he is, will it be with the same team as Evans?